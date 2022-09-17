Opinion

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Allan Saint-Maximin clear man of the match

Allan Saint-Maximin was the name on everybody’s lips as we left St James’ Park.

Well, if his name wasn’t on your lips it should have been!

A 1-1 draw where Newcastle United dominated all but the goalscoring.

I say Allan Saint-Maximin was clear man of the match but of course he wasn’t playing.

Funny how some players are only appreciated when they are missing, at least I am assuming that is the case.

Surely even ASM’s harshest critic must accept now that the Frenchman is one of the first choices in Newcastle’s team when available.

I have been astonished in the past to read and hear stuff from a fairly large minority of Newcastle fans, who have claimed we are better off without Allan Saint-Maximin. Yes, if we made a number of dream attacking signings then possibly that would be the case. However, some have seriously argued that the likes of Almiron and Fraser should play ahead of ASM.

Honestly, it is like arguing that Krafth should get a game ahead of Trippier, or Longstaff ahead of Bruno.

Newcastle United didn’t play badly today, they dominated in pretty much every way / measurement and should have won. However, they missed the spark of Allan Saint-Maximin, if he’d played, instead of should have won he’d have turned it into would have won. In my opinion.

When a team like Bournemouth come and defend so deep, you need quality to unlock them.

The likes of Willock, Fraser, Almiron and…Joelinton don’t give you that. When you add a half fit Bruno then Newcastle are struggling for inspiration. No wonder Kieran Trippier ended up arguably our biggest threat today in terms of creativity, though the problem is that with the visitors so negative, when his quality crosses are going in, it is into an invariably crowded box.

You need somebody running with the ball and committing the opposition, asking questions and getting into the box. Allan Saint-Maximin does that and the stats all prove it. Just as the stats all prove the likes of Fraser and Amiron don’t…

I mention Joelinton above and whilst he was still very good today in other areas, apart from hitting the post today, he never really looked like scoring or creating goals…the winner. He needs to take more responsibility, as do others.

I can’t say for sure about the Liverpool match as that was more of a counter-attacking game on a basis of solid defending BUT certainly I think we would have picked up more points from these Palace and Bournemouth matches if Allan Saint-Maximin had been available. He created all three goals against Man City and then scored that stunning equaliser at Wolves, before injury struck.

Kieran Trippier hit the post with a first half free-kick and his cross struck the defender’s arm to win the penalty that earned a point.

You have to feel sorry for Alexander Isak today as whilst he was supremely confident in striking his penalty to make it two goals in three games, he found himself hopelessly outnumbered by defenders in this central role and without any great help / support.

Ryan Fraser has scored two goals in 50 Premier League appearances for Newcastle.

Miguel Almiron two goals in his last 50 PL appearances.

Joe Willock two goals in his last 36 PL appearances for NUFC.

Then when it comes to assists they aren’t a great deal better, if at all.

Quality at the sharp end tends to make the difference in the Premier League and sadly with key injuries, especially Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson, it leaves Alexander Isak ploughing a lone furrow of hope, especially when Bruno isn’t quite up to full speed after a few weeks out.

Ironically, I think if this game had been played at Bournemouth, Newcastle would have won. They’d have had to attack a bit more and that would have created the space for some of Newcastle’s decent but not real quality in attacking areas, to have more impact. Against this kind of packed defence we saw today, the NUFC players struggling to find a way through a Bournemouth team who only had 32% possession the first half and then 22% after the break.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Saturday 17 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 67 (Pen)

Bournemouth:

Billing 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 27% (32%) Newcastle 73% (68%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 10 (3) Newcastle 20 (6)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 52,238 (Bournemouth – Not many)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno (Longstaff 72), Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Wood 89), Fraser (Murphy 71), Isak

Unused Subs:

Karius, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

