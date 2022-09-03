Opinion

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 3 September 3pm

The end of another transfer window and Newcastle were probably one more signing away from the perfect business.

Onwards into the league and after some tough fixtures to start the season, a stretch of comparatively winnable games ahead, starting with Palace at home today.

Sweating on the availability of a few players, with ASM and Bruno both touch and go, and a potential dead leg maybe an issue for new signing Isak.

The team looked as expected, with Botman and Schar returning, and Isak starting. Rest of the starting eleven same as vs Liverpool. ASM and Bruno still absent, clearly getting rested until next week.

First opportunity to take the lead came in the very opening minute, Fraser not quite getting the connection on a super Trippier cross to get a decent shot away.

Another golden chance in the ninth minute as Joelinton robbed the Palace midfield, just a wayward touch stopping Almiron from running clean through.

The biggest chance of them all though, just five minutes later Isak goes clean through on goal, goes for the dink, straight into the keeper’s arm….

However, all the momentum remaining with Newcastle. Joelinton rippling the side netting after a clever corner routine in the 20th minute.

Palace’s first real chance came in the 26th minute, spin and shot from Mateta saved well by Pope.

The game went very bitty for a while, until the 33rd minute, where a combination of Joelinton, Longstaff and Botman were somehow kept out after some penalty box madness, before Almiron hit the post from the following corner!

Newcastle were really dominating now, as Guaita bundled a Fraser shot behind for another corner.

Another brilliant set-piece routine led to a Botman shot scrambled behind by Guaita again. Final action of the first half, tremendous work from Almiron dispossessing Mitchell, bursting forward and setting Isak up for another shot well saved. Palace under siege.

Second half started much the same, a cagey Palace trying to keep Newcastle at arms length, but only lasting five minutes as absolute calamitous defending led to an own goal. Somehow ruled out after Mitchell fouled Willock, pushing him into Guaita and the Palace defender then bundling the ball into his own net in the process. Unbelievable how that is ruled out….robbed once again by disgraceful officiating.

Newcastle still pushing hard as Almiron shoots wide after another set-piece. Following the chance, the game turned very even, with Pope making a wonder save to deny Edouard in the 72nd minute.

Another absolutely tremendous save from Guaita to deny Willock a few minutes later and keep the score (somehow) 0-0.

Another set-piece situation, another chance, and another big miss from Willock.

Palace standing strong as the pressure continued. Complete siege mentality setting in as the Palace goal is absolutely peppered – how is this still 0-0 (hint: it shouldn’t be, thanks VAR)?

The game ends goalless, another great performance where we’ve been robbed of deserved points by disgraceful officials. Something needs to be done, surely?

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

VAR disgrace once again

Can someone please explain to me how a Palace defender pushing a Newcastle midfielder into the Palace keeper, is a foul committed by NUFC?

Absolutely insane decision, but unfortunately, not even surprising.

I really don’t want to feed into the conspiracy theories, but it genuinely seems like we specifically get an absolute shocker of a decision against us, every match at the moment.

Set-piece threat

Clearly more training ground work going on, as we looked a real threat from set-pieces.

With the chances we created it was only through some desperate Palace defending that Newcastle didn’t go in at the break with an absolute hatful! A

Another testament to proper coaching leading to some much improved performances.

More to come

Once ASM, Bruno and Wilson are back- hopefully next game for ASM and Bruno, maybe following for WIlson, our bench will be so much stronger and we will be able to bring on players to affect the game. In this match, you couldn’t really look at the bench and see anyone who could offer a game-changer,other than Anderson potentially. Once we can bring the likes of Fraser, Wilson or potentially Longstaff/Willock off the bench, the more we can stretch games and potentially grab points at the death.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 3 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 48% (50%) Newcastle 52% (50%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 23 (7) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 9 (4) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Crystal Palace 5 (1) Newcastle 13 (6)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 79), Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Fraser (Anderson 70), Isak (Wood 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

(Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Everything but the…goal and shameful VAR decision against NUFC – Read HERE)

