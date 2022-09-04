Match Reports

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – The rest of the game was effectively white noise…

There was always a bit of pressure going into this one.

After decent points against Brighton and Man City and a frustrating draw at Wolves, the gut punch at Anfield threatened to create a hangover as we entered the sixth NUFC Premier League fixture looking for a first PL win since opening day.

The fixture list offers a bit of respite after an awkward August, but this unfortunately began with a nasty home game against a Palace side, that I consider to be one of the better teams in the league outside of the fat cats.

In stark contrast to the over hyped money pits that are Gerard’s Villa or Lampard’s Everton, there is one classic midfielder from the days of PL past that seems to be cutting the mustard as a manager, as Vieira’s side were not an appealing option for a home game that could have made the season’s start look so much rosier if it delivered a win.

There was a sense of pre-match disappointment as none of the injured key players returned to the squad, which was maybe a sickener in terms of Bruno, who Howe had indicated could be involved. This was crucial for me, as Longstaff had a very decent game and Willock worked hard, but the sense of dominance in midfield we have with Bruno involved was missing throughout.

United started really well, with Fraser and Almiron looking busy on either flank and stretching Palace with their pace. Isak made his home debut up front and looked lively, although there is still an expected settling in period while he gets used to his new team mates. It was almost a perfect follow-up to his efforts at Anfield though, as the Swede robbed Andersen on halfway before steaming towards goal and shrugging off the efforts of the defence. When Guaita came steaming out it looked like a foregone conclusion, but Isak went for a cheeky chip, instead of shooting past the keeper. He got it horribly wrong and the goalie easily saved.

United had a good spell of pressure towards the end of the first half, although Palace were the equal of most balls into the box. However, one corner delivered the moment where I realised this was not going to be our day. Trippier’s delivery was met with a power header from Longstaff, only for Guaita to pull off a full stretch super save to deny him. He could only parry the ball as far as Joelinton, who managed to nudge it goalwards only for Doucoure to scramble it off the line. Even then, he only managed to clear as far as Botman, who belted an effort in that was blocked wide. How we hadn’t taken the lead I don’t know, it was one of those signs though that we just wouldn’t score today.

If you needed further proof, a messy scramble from a Targett free kick delivery was half cleared as far as Almiron, who had time to pick his shot out. Miggy has a fine record of seeing off Crystal Palace and this looked like delivering again. When his shot rebounded back off the post and somehow managed to avoid a box full of Newcastle players, I made peace with the fact that a point would be the best that fate would allow us today.

This acceptance was tested severely early in the second half though. Newcastle scoring a perfectly good goal which was given and should have decided the game. Trippier produced another fine delivery from a free kick which was headed back across goal by Botman towards the onrushing Willock. Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell got himself in a bit of a tangle, shoving Willock and then steering the ball into his own net. However, Willock at full pelt had collided with the keeper, who lay splayed on the ground as though he’d been hit by a double decker bus, a palette of breeze blocks, or Joelinton. The VAR got unnecessarily involved and somehow deemed it necessary to fabricate a foul out of little Joe being shoved into one of their players by another one of their players and coming off worst. A ridiculous wrong decision that may have been affected by the baffling lack of angles available for replays for the ref, and absolutely was influenced by the keeper hamming up his injury, which officials fall for every time.

The rest of the game was effectively white noise. This was hard to take, but it feels like, a weekly occurrence, after Wilson’s disallowed “high foot” goal at Brighton, the Longstaff penalty at Wolves, the Schar penalty v Man City, the Isak disallowed goal at Anfield and the excessive injury time there. I don’t want to get into conspiracy theory territory here but the lost points as a result of this could make a difference come the season’s end.

My own feeling was that even the point would disappear as this looked scripted for Palace to deliver a sucker punch. When Edouard did create the scoring opportunity that looked set to seal that miserable outcome, Nick Pope was equal to his effort.

It was one of those flat post-match atmospheres that had almost been forgotten in light of the upward mobility of this calendar year. The sight of a ridiculous Karen screeching at the dispersing crowd to let a car out of Eldon Garden as they made the ludicrous decision to exit the car park as the match kicked out, did nothing for the tetchy moods of those she was attempting to shift. She demands the right to drive into your kids and if it’s not forthcoming she’d like to speak to the manager please. Roads around SJP need more thoroughly policed and restricted while the ground empties, as people are massive stupid daft self-centred idiots who can’t be trusted to make normal decisions.

Hopefully the week’s rest will see benefits, I don’t think it’s unfair to say that this team played like a side with a hangover from conceding a late winner, as opposed to a side that had given Liverpool a run around for 97 minutes. Next week is a contest of the hard done by, as West Ham had a goal ruled out in near identical fashion, thanks to play acting from the goalkeeper. The fact the Hammers have a European match against Steaua, while we have a week of recovery and maybe some returning wounded could be a decisive factor after a distinctly leggy afternoon today.

A point at least, but more clinical performances need to arrive, if we can have ambitions higher than our current mid-table status.

The guts and intensity is still there, we desperately need a bit of rub of the green. You’d be forgiven for despairing that such expectations are completely fanciful.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 3 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 48% (50%) Newcastle 52% (50%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 23 (7) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 9 (4) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Crystal Palace 5 (1) Newcastle 13 (6)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 79), Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Fraser (Anderson 70), Isak (Wood 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

