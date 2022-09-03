Opinion

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 3 September 3pm

Eddie Howe and his players looking to bounce back from that last gasp goal at Anfield.

Palace the visitors and Newcastle United hoping to move on to nine points from their first six matches, however, a shocking referee / VAR intervention robbing NUFC of all three points.

Jamie Smith:

“Feeling gutted but sort of accepting.

“The goalmouth scramble at the end of the first half where Botman fired wide seemed to clarify early on that we weren’t going to score and the rest of the game was just that scenario playing out.

“If I’m totally honest I half expected Palace to hit us with a sucker punch so the point isn’t totally unwelcome, but I feel that there was a bit of onus on the team today to get a win on the board and this could become a bit of a monkey on our back.

“Not fully able to comment from my viewpoint in the ground but the Willock goal being disallowed feels like yet another VAR/refereeing stitch up.

“Sounds conspiracy theorist but after Isak’s disallowed goal and the added time at Anfield, the Longstaff penalty at Wolves, Wilson’s disallowed goal at Brighton and the penalty on Schar against City, it’s east to feel like every game is the equivalent of the Allies chances in Escape to Victory.”

Brian Standen:

“Disappointing because again undone by a ref and VAR

“it’s all promising and the future is bright.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“A real sickener not to come away with all three points.

“How the goal was ruled out is beyond me. It was such a marginal call, surely it can’t be a clear and obvious error.

“Isak should have scored first half and if he does we probably win that comfortably.

“Palace defended well and got the luck when they needed it. Onto the next one.”

Paul Patterson:

“A think a lesson in finishing is required.

“Need to start turning these draws into wins.

“Probably the first real disappointment this season today for me.”

GToon:

“I’m not too disappointed with a draw.

“Liverpool had an extra day’s rest when they played us and so did Palace today.

“No doubt VAR will be delighted at having prevented us from scoring yet again. These things even themselves out apparently.

“Maybe one day we will win 25-0 then.

“We didn’t lose.

“We have players coming back from injury.

“Still unbeaten at home and still picking up points.”

Billy Miller:

“Infuriating game.

“Despite missing big players again, we were well deserving of a win.

“We definitely had the better chances.

“I agree that Willock took out the keeper but it was only because he got shoved into him by a Palace player.

“Anderson was excellent in his run out and must be pushing for a start soon.”

David Punton:

“You get days like these.

“It has been a frustrating week for NUFC and we end it with a goalless affair at home, which isn’t ideal, albeit that’s one more point on the tally.

“Yet again the video assistant playing a key role denying us a goal.

“If I was going to make an excuse, I would say Anfield took a lot out of the players.

“I always felt today was going to be tough. No easy games in the Premier League. Under Bruce we would have lost, so that’s one way to look at it.

“There is also an obstinate, irrational part of me, which thinks that’s the point we should have taken on Wednesday night.

“On to the next one.”

Nat Seaton:

“A really disappointing result.

“We lacked a bit of class today, plenty of endeavour and possession that led to a lot of set plays but which ended with poor finishing.

“Onwards to West Ham and let’s hope Bruno and ASM are on the bus.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 48% (50%) Newcastle 52% (50%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 23 (7) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 9 (4) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Crystal Palace 5 (1) Newcastle 13 (6)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 79), Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Fraser (Anderson 70), Isak (Wood 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

