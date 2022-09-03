Opinion

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace – Saturday 3 September 3pm

We asked Dean Wilkins to give us his match ratings and player comments after Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0.

A good game BUT a very frustrating one, especially the incident when Newcastle United finally ‘scored’…

Pope – 8

Newcastle the better team with better chances but a couple of excellent saves from the keeper when Palace were on top in spells or on the break.

Did well with crosses, commanded his box, plus good distribution today, especially a couple of quick early throws when winning back possession.

Trippier – 8

Zaha didn’t get anywhere with the England defender.

Plus Trippier’s free-kicks and corners at the heart of many of the hefty number of chances and situations Newcastle created.

Schar – 7

A very solid showing and defended well.

Back in the team and continuing his great start to the season with another clean sheet, that is now three from six.

Botman – 8

Like Schar, back in the team and continuing his early season form.

Got some great blocks in and excellent in the air, the 22 year old very impressive.

Also a handful at the other end and unlucky not to be scoring or getting amongst the assists so far, when getting on the end of Trippier’s deliveries. Only a matter of time.

Targett – 7

Solid performance.

Back to what we saw last season after injury kept him out.

Two clean sheets in his three PL starts this season.

Almiron – 7

A mixture really.

You always get the workrate but in the attacking third it just didn’t come off for him.

Had a shot deflected onto post and another time played in but couldn’t quite take ball in his stride. More attacking intent than previously but needs to turn it into goals and assists.

Willock – 6.5

Was decent and worked hard but this is now only two goals in his last 35 Premier League appearances.

Gets into a lot of goalscoring areas but combination of poor finishing and bad look denying him the goals, as well as goalkeepers…

A great save by Guaita after Joelinton played Willock in and an excellent left foot shot going in the bottom corner.

Horrendous luck when Newcastle ‘scored’ early in the second half. Mitchell pushed Willock into Guaita and then Mitchell scored an own goal when the cross struck him. The goal given but VAR telling the referee to look at the TV, unbelievable. The officials between them stopping a goal, Willock was the one who was fouled when pushed into the keeper, yet that used to rule the goal out.

Longstaff – 7

Followed up a good performance at Anfield with another here.

Unlucky to see a strong header well saved.

Joelinton – 7.5

Here, there and everywhere in midfield.

Winning the ball time after time and starting attacking moves when passing the ball on.

Still running in the final stages and that great ball to play in Murphy could and maybe should have ended up producing the winning late goal.

Fraser – 6

Did ok but struggled to give us real goal threat.

No doubt Allan Saint-Maximin will return next weekend at West Ham if fully fit but if the Frenchman isn’t available, I wonder if Eddie Howe might consider Elliot Anderson as an alternative to Fraser in the starting eleven. The 19 year old impressing (see below).

Isak – 7

Great to see his work ethic in these early games, no wonder Eddie Howe wanted him, on top of his more obvious attacking attributes.

At times linked play really well and dropped deep on one occasion then played in Willock behind the defence for that chance well saved by Guaita.

However, that golden chance on 16 minutes when catching Andersen in possession, ran from the halfway line and defenders never going to catch him. When you expected the net to bulge though, Guaita staying big as Isak tried to lift the ball over him. If that goes in then I think very likely ending up man of the match in an even more open game that an early goal would have sparked.

SUBS

Anderson – 8

Looking a no-brainer now to keep him at club, rather than out on loan again.

Excellent play on the left hen he came on and four or five times was part of moves leading to chances and / or set-pieces.

Murphy – 3

Terrible.

Late on a brilliant Joelinton through ball played him in behind the defence on the right, only had to square the ball and two or three Newcastle players would have been competing with similar number of defenders for a low cross six to eight yards out.

Instead he inexplicably checked back, had the ball taken off him, then on the counter-attack Palace had a shooting chance.

Honestly, my hopes sink when I see him set to come on.

Burn – 6.5

Did ok in defence and also helped the flow of Newcastle continuing to attack late in the match.

Wood – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 3 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 48% (50%) Newcastle 52% (50%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 23 (7) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 9 (4) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Crystal Palace 5 (1) Newcastle 13 (6)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 79), Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Fraser (Anderson 70), Isak (Wood 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

