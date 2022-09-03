Opinion

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Everything but the…goal and shameful VAR decision against NUFC

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 3 September 3pm

A case of everything but the…goal and an absolutely shameful VAR decision against Newcastle United.

Watch out for you it if you didn’t see the game, both referee Michael Salisbury and VAR official Lee Mason should pick up a ban for denying Newcastle this goal.

An even start with the two sides feeling each out and Alexander Isak not even getting a touch, from what I remember, in those early stages as both midfields worked hard.

Then on 16 minutes Isak closed down and caught out Andersen just inside the Palace half. The Newcastle striker left with a run from halfway and one on one with the keeper, after charging down the attempted pass.

Alexander Isak wasn’t going to be caught but as he closed on the keeper, tried to lift it over Guaita. The Palace goalkeeper stayed big and saved, Isak should have scored early on his home debut and looked gutted.

Pope saved well / comfortably to his right when the ball broke for Mateta but in terms of goal threat it was by far in Newcastle’s favour as the half went on.

The last 15 / 20 minutes seeing Newcastle United well on top with attack after attack, corner / set-piece time after time.

On 33 minutes, left wing corner met by very good Longstaff header, keeper blocked and then rebound almost forced over line by Joelintion but blocked, then Botman’s effort deflected over for yet another corner.

A couple of minutes later and another corner played in, Almiron ends up with the ball just inside the box and his shot is deflected past the keeper BUT back off the post!

Six minutes before half-time and Isak sent Almiron in behind but his low cross blocked for a corner.

A few minutes before the break, a Trippier deep free-kick finds Botman beyond the far post, he controls the ball and hammers it across low and the keeper saves for yet another corner.

Newcastle could and should have been ahead at the break but goalless at half-time.

Five minutes after the break and another excellent free-kick from Trippier, his deep ball met by Botman’s header across the sixc yard box and off Mitchell into his own goal, keeper and Willock having collided.

As those two players get treatment, suddenly VAR official Lee Mason directs referee Michael Salisbury to look at his pitchside screen.

An absolute disgrace as the goal disallowed for a ‘foul’, the replay shows Mitchell pushed Willock into the Palace keeper before the ball strikes Mitchell and goes into his own goal. Willock doing nothing wrong! Laughable but not funny.

On 58 minutes Almiron runs onto a clever ball chipped over the defence, with just the keeper to beat he lashes his volley from 15 yards beyond the far post, when he should have scored.

Frustration building as United should be ahead here, that VAR disallowed goal difficult to get over.

Isak working hard but having become a bit starved of the ball in the second half.

Heading towards the final quarter, Palace having a run of a few set-pieces within range of putting the ball in the box, but Newcastle solid in defence and getting blocks in.

Eddie Howe making changes with 20 minutes to go, Murphy and Anderson on for Almiron and Fraser.

However, Palace almost then taking the lead. Edouard forcing his way through a couple of challenges and a brilliant save by Pope with his right leg.

A great ball out of defence to Isak who had dropped deeper, then an even better ball to Willock and his left foot shot superbly saved by the keeper low to his right.

Eight minutes to go and Ayew wriggles free and smashes it from an acute angle for Pope to turn behind.

Strong play by Anderson with two men on him, wins a corner on the left, Trippier again to take. Hits Botman in the face and bounces down to Willock eight yards out, he swings left footed under pressure but spins wide when could have maybe done better.

A Trippier free-kick rebounds off wall, he chips it over the backline, Anderson’s excellent low ball across box somehow cleared by a defender in front of his own goal, knowing little about it.

Anderson then again with brilliant work on the left, turning a defender in and out, his cross defended well by Palace with Isak trying to get on the end of it.

Great ball from Joelinton put Murphy in behind on the right but instead of crossing for the waiting Newcastle players, he inexplicably checked back and gifted possession. Palace breaking and luckily a weak shot easily saved / picked up by Pope.

Five minutes of added time up, a clever turn by Anderson produces a foul ten yards outside box. Trippier another very good delivery but under pressure Schar’s header drifts wide…and that is it.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 3 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 48% (50%) Newcastle 52% (50%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 23 (7) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 9 (4) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Crystal Palace 5 (1) Newcastle 13 (6)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 79), Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Fraser (Anderson 70), Isak (Wood 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

