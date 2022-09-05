News

New report on most expensively assembled squads in European football – Newcastle United feature

Newcastle United are currently in recovery mode after a decade and a half of Mike Ashley.

With a serious failing to allow proper investment on AND off the pitch, the new NUFC owners inheriting a massive job.

The work done both on the football and business side at St James’ Park has been outstanding, with appointments such as Eddie Howe, Dan Ashworth and Darren Eales seen as key to this rebuilding job.

The new owners bringing in those with expertise and a track record to back up their appointments.

The most visible sign of change at Newcastle United is of course in the transfer market.

After successive transfer windows saw Mike Ashley reportedly refuse to allow even the wages to be paid for Hamza Choudhury on a loan deal from Leicester City, Newcastle United are now investing in the essential players needed to rebuild things on the playing side.

Around £200m+ (approx 230m euros) has been spent by Newcastle United these past eight months, so where does that now take this current NUFC squad to, in terms of what it cost to assemble?

Well, Monday morning has seen the CIES Football Observatory produce a new report after the closing of the summer transfer window.

They have ranked the clubs in the big five European leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Seria A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga) according to transfer fees invested to sign their current squad members.

This is how the top 20 most expensive squads look in the big five European leagues, figures in millions of euros (stats given for total transfer fees including all add-ons, as well as stats without the transfer add-ons):

As you can see, Newcastle United actually with the 12th most expensively assembled squad in the big five European leagues.

The dominance though of the Premier League there for all to see, with 12 of the top 20 and indeed six of the top nine.

When you then take the CIES Football Observatory stats only for the 20 Premier League clubs and their current squads, what they cost to assemble:

As you can see, Newcastle United now falling into place directly between the self-appointed elite ‘big six’ and the other 13 PPL clubs.

The bottom line though is that if the new owners hadn’t came in and oversaw the £200m+ (approx 230m euros), you take that amount off the NUFC figure and our club falls into the bottom six of Premier League clubs!

Even with the investment of the past two transfer windows, the likes of Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea are still on a whole other level. Whilst both Spurs and Arsenal are now making serious investment in their squads.

Reality is of course, that the Premier League is so far ahead of the other big leagues when it comes to overall financial power, it is on a whole other level.

In this latest summer window, the Premier League clubs spent as much as the clubs from the other four big European leagues put together. Indeed, Serie A clubs were the closest but they only spent around a third as much as the PL clubs.

I think it is crystal clear that if a club can crack the top six and then top four of the Premier League on a regular basis, then that almost automatically makes you also one of the most powerful, at least financially, clubs in the whole of European football.

The figures quoted above for Newcastle United, show the squad as having cost 481m euros including add-ons to assemble, this equates to around £415m.

Whilst the figure with out add-ons is 429m euros for NUFC, which is approximately £370m.

