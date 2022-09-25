Opinion

New owners make 8 Newcastle United signings in 2022 – All eight now rated

A busy 2022 has already seen the new owners make eight Newcastle United signings.

A little bit different to 2021 when only one new player was added in the two transfer windows.

Also, after only £25m spent last year (2021), fans now seeing £200m+ committed on these eight Newcastle United signings of 2022.

So has the money been well spent…?

Rating all eight Newcastle United signings

Kieran Tripper (£12m plus potential future add-ons)

What can you say?

Many fans already happy to say that he is the best right-back they have ever seen at NUFC.

Injury has restricted Trippier to 12 Premier League starts but as well as his defensive attributes, the England international has scored three free-kick goals and hit the post with another.

Excellent delivery in open play and on set-pieces, plus Newcastle also getting a new excellent captain into the bargain (with Lascelles on the bench).

Signing rating

9 out of 10

Chris Wood (£25m)

The one signing of the eight that was very different.

Facing what looked near certain relegation, Callum Wilson injured on 27 December 2021 and looking set to be out for the season, NUFC needing a ready to hit the ground running Premier League centre-forward.

Biting the bullet, Newcastle paid the £25m release clause and Wood proving to be an excellent team player, 15 PL starts last season and 29 points accumulated in those games. Relegation avoided and Newcastle with the third highest points total in the second half of last season.

Was always going to be a squad player once (IF!) relegation avoided.

Signing rating

9 out of 10 for last season and 6 out of 10 now as a squad player

Bruno Guimaraes (£35m plus £6.65m potential future add-ons and percentage of profit if sold on)

Eddie Howe handling Bruno’s introduction into the Premier League brilliantly.

Giving him time to adjust and the Brazilian massively paying him back.

Only 15 starts so far and five goals and one assist.

However, his all round play marks as a real superstar of the future.

Brilliant signing.

Signing rating

9 out of 10

Dan Burn (£13m)

Local lad comes home and at last plays first team football for the club he supports.

Probably the best feel good NUFC story of 2022, as the lad from Blyth has excelled.

Clearly giving it absolutely everything…and a little bit more on top, for Newcastle United.

Has played a massive part in the impressive defensive stats.

Has started 22 Premier League matches so far and NUFC have conceded more than one goal on only four occasions.

Signing rating

8 out of 10

Matt Targett (£3m loan fee, then £12m permanent fee)

Apart from the lifelong fan bit, pretty much exactly mirrors Dan B urn’s contribution.

Like Burn, I don’t think any Newcastle fan had great expectations when Targett signed, but here we are.

Great consistent quality performances and after 20 PL starts, only three times have Newcastle conceded more than one goal when he has started.

Signing rating

8 out of 10

Nick Pope (£10m)

Continuing that Burn and Targett theme, another low profile signing who is showing us what he is all about.

Excellent so far and I am now just left stunned really.

Pope has shown over a number of seasons he is a very good goalkeeper despite playing for a generally struggling team.

Eddie Howe landing a current England keeper in his prime (30 years old) for only £10m and Nick Pope arguably proving to be the top Premier League keeper so far this season.

Signing rating

9 out of 10

Sven Botman (£35m plus potential future add-ons)

Not quite as slowly as with Bruno but Eddie Howe also giving the 22 year old time to gradually adapt to the Premier League.

Four PL starts and a sub appearances so far, played in the 3-3 draw with Man City and the other four Premier League appearances have seen only one goal when he has been on the pitch.

Has made a great start and looks a real threat on set-pieces, especially with Trippier’s deliveries.

A massive future ahead of him.

Signing rating

8 out of 10

Alexander Isak (£59m plus £4m potential future add-ons and percentage of profit if sold on)

With Callum Wilson once again unavailable, Eddie Howe making another massive striker call.

Unlike Wood, Alexander Isak is for the here and now AND very much also for the future.

A massive fee but already the just turned 23 year old striker has shown examples of the quality he possesses.

A top notch penalty dispatched against Bournemouth and it should have been three, not two, goals in three games so far for the Sweden international.

Struggled a bit in the Bournemouth match but not great service or support.

With better players around him (ASM, Wilson and a fully fit Bruno), exciting times ahead.

Signing rating

8 out of 10

Conclusion

Maybe some of you will see the ratings as overly generous in certain cases.

However, I honestly think that on what we have seen so far, the recruitment process has played a blinder.

As I said above, Wood was bought for a specific purpose and that was mission accomplished.

With the other seven though certainly, I see big futures ahead of them as Newcastle United first teamers.

