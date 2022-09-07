News

New official Newcastle United training update gives these clues for West Ham availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Sunday’s match against West Ham.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this Premier League away match.

The photos published by Newcastle United on Wednesday, featured the following 19 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Ryan Fraser, Mark Gillespie, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Jamal Lewis, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Chris Wood

As well as the 19 first team squad players, a number of players from the under 21 squad (reserves) were involved in the training session images, including Lewis Miley and Remi Savage.

When it comes to the first team squad players that we couldn’t see, obviously the stand out ones missing from the images are Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson. Not a positive that they can’t be seen in training earlier today and so we just have to hope there is a plan for one or more of them to be training with the group late in the week, with a possibility of being involved on Sunday.

Of the others that can’t be seen anywhere in the Newcastle United training images, obviously Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth are long-term injured.

Pope and Gillespie were the only first team squad goalkeepers to be seen, Karl Darlow not spotted.

Outfield first team squad players who weren’t included in the images, were Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie.

Of course there could be innocent explanations, as always, as to why any player couldn’t be seen in the official Newcastle United training photos but definitely a big negative to not seen any of ASM, Bruno and Wilson involved.

