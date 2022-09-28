News

New official Newcastle United training update gives these clues for Fulham availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match against Fulham.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this Premier League away match.

The photos published by Newcastle United on Wednesday, featured the following 7 (SEVEN!) first team players from what we could see:

Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier

Yes, only the seven Newcastle United first team players shown in the official club photos.

I have never seen so few photos released by the club in these (usually) weekly training image galleries, only 26 photos from today’s training.

The images also including young reserve team players Jay Turner-Cooke and Joe White.

Eddie Howe very much keeping his cards close to his chest this time, ahead of Fulham, clearly not wanting to give the opposition any clues as to who will and won’t be available.

I know some players may not have been available for training after only playing internationals on Tuesday night but clearly there will have been more than seven first team squad players out training today…you would hope!

Newcastle United fans obviously wondering whether the likes of Callum Wilson, ASM and Bruno Guimaraes will be in the squad on Saturday.

Indeed, to make up the numbers, Eddie Howe was the only person in shot in four of the 26 training photos!!

