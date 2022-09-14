News

New official Newcastle United training update gives these clues for Bournemouth availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match against Bournemouth.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this Premier League away match.

The photos published by Newcastle United on Wednesday, featured the following 17 first team players from what we could see:

Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Ryan Fraser, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Loris Karius, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Matt Ritchie, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Chris Wood

As well as the 18 first team squad players, Mark Gillespie was involved, though he wasn’t named in the 25 man official NUFC Premier League squad. Whilst Joe White from the Under 21s trained alongside the first team squad players.

When it comes to the first team squad players that we couldn’t see, obviously the stand out ones missing from the images are Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson.

Not a positive that they can’t be seen in training earlier today and so we just have to hope there is a plan for one or more of them to be training with the group late in the week, with a possibility of being involved on Saturday.

Of the others that can’t be seen anywhere in the Newcastle United training images, obviously Karl Darlow, Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth are long-term injured.

Other outfield first team squad players who weren’t included in the images, were Miguel Almiron, Javier Manquillo, Paul Dummett and Elliot Anderson

Of course there could be innocent explanations, as always, as to why any player couldn’t be seen in the official Newcastle United training photos but definitely a big negative to not see any of ASM, Bruno and Wilson involved three days ahead of Bournemouth.

On a more positive note, Loris Karius pictured training with his new teammates and set to be on the bench on Saturday.

