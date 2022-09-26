News

New BBC Sport report exposes whether Newcastle United and other 19 PL clubs pay real living wage to staff

A new BBC Sport report has looked into the real living wage and the 20 Premier League clubs.

The real living wage is an independently calculated amount based on what people need to live on.

On Thursday it was announced (see below) by the Living Wage Foundation that the rates had now gone up, in order to help deal with the rocketing cost of living crisis. In London the real living wage now going up from £11.05 and hour to £11.95, whilst the rest of the country the real living wage rate going up from £9.90 to £10.90 an hour (the national minimum wage is currently £9.50 an hour for those aged 23 and over, with lower rates for younger age groups).

With the Premier League the richest football set-up in the world, surely we could all take for granted that all of the 20 clubs are already paying the real living wage…?

Apparently not.

This new BBC Sport report has found that eight of the twenty Premier League clubs were unable to confirm that all employees, including subcontracted staff, were paid the real living wage.

BBC Sport revealing ‘Manchester United, Southampton and Arsenal do not currently pay that rate to all their caterers, cleaners and stewards.’ An absolute disgrace, especially where Arsenal and Man Utd are concerned.

The other five who also couldn’t guarantee they pay all staff the real living wage were Bournemouth, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

As for Newcastle United, all credit to the new owners, because when they took over the club 11 months ago, one of the things they did very early on was implement a review of the wages paid throughout the football club.

A report from The Times in May 2022 revealed that after the Newcastle United owners ordered this independent review over salaries, many non-playing staff in April (2022) received their first pay rise in several years.

Indeed, The Times said that their information was that under Mike Ashley, some of these non-playing staff had received only one pay rise in the last decade!

The newspaper said that the new Newcastle United owners ‘interviewed non-playing staff following the takeover and were shocked at the salary levels in place and the lack of regular pay reviews. They felt then a full review would have to be undertaken.’

The report added that ‘As of April, a new wage structure has been in place that is now said to be nationally competitive and staff have been given rises to match market values for the jobs they do in line with other Premier League clubs. Understandably, staff at the club are said to be ‘very pleased’ with the changes, according to a source.’

Quite amazing how for almost a full decade and a half almost the entire media, with only the odd notable exception, were happy to turn a blind eye to just how shamefully Mike Ashley ran our football club. Total disinterest from almost every journalist in how Mike Ashley treated fans, certain managers (Kevin Keegan the worst / best example), certain players (Jonas Gutierrez especially) and of course now we find out also the people he employed in normal level jobs. That revelation surely not a surprise to anybody, considering the widespread reporting of how he treats so many people in his retail empire.

Great to see staff at the club now being treated properly and paid a fair wage and in February 2022 the new Newcastle United owners announced (see below) their commitment to the real living wage, as part of how they planned to treat staff now moving forward.

Living Wage Foundation announcement – 22 September 2022:

‘Almost 400,000 people working for over 11,000 real Living Wage Employers throughout the country are set for a vital cost-of-living pay boost, as the new Living Wage rates rise to £10.90 an hour across the UK (£1 increase), and £11.95 an hour in London (90p increase), supporting workers and families. This year’s Living Wage rates have been brought forward in recognition of the sharp increase in living costs over the past year.

The real Living Wage rates remain the only wage rates independently calculated based on what people need to live on. This year the rate increased by 10.1% in the UK, more than ever in the Living Wage Foundation’s 11-year history reflecting sharp increases in living costs.’

Official announcement from the new Newcastle United owners – 6 February 2022:

‘Newcastle United has made an application to the Living Wage Foundation to become a Living Wage Employer.

Known as the ‘real Living Wage’, the scheme independently calculates a minimum rate of pay in line with the cost of living and accordingly sets a benchmark for employers that wish to ensure their staff earn a fair wage.

Following the club’s voluntary application, retroactive from 1st February 2022, all employees at the club will receive a minimum hourly rate of £9.90 per hour – a higher rate than the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage.

Our commitment to our people

We recognise that our people, including staff – the majority of whom live in our local community – and our fans, are at the heart of everything we do.

We appreciate the contribution of all employees and acknowledge that the everyday operations of the club, including matchdays, could not happen without their hard work and dedication.

Newcastle United is fully committed to supporting them, including through wages that reflect their value and meet the everyday needs of individuals and their families – not just the government minimum.

Newcastle United co-owner, Amanda Staveley, said: “This is an important part of our people strategy as we work together to deliver our new vision.”

