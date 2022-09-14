Opinion

My preferred Premier League North All-Star team to take on South All Star side

Who would be in your Premier League North All-Star team.

One of the new Chelsea owners, Todd Boehly, saying that the Premier League / English football can learn a lot from American sports.

Boehly suggesting a Premier League North All-Star team to take on a Premier League South All-Star team, with players drawn from the various Premier League clubs.

The Chelsea part owner claiming (see below) that this could potentially raise £170m+ to help finance clubs lower down the pyramid, rather than taking money from the Premier League TV cash. Comparing it to what happens with Baseball (MLB) in America.

Well, here is my preferred Premier League North All-Star Team:

Absolutely anybody from Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Everton and Leeds.

Absolutely nobody from Newcastle United.

Forest, Villa, Leicester and Wolves are the Midlands, not the North, so they can be included with the cockney all-stars.

Bottom line though, I never ever want to see a single Newcastle player involved in this kind of nonsense.

American owners coming into the Premier League, trying to impose their stupidity and greed on us. Stupid friendly matches like this are a total waste of time and would generate minimal profits.

Whilst as for the bigger picture, we have to be forever on our guard against ruthless owners like Todd Boehly and others coming into the Premier League. It is only when, not if, they will try and get a European super league pushed through and / or Premier League fixtures moved abroad to make more cash.

Todd Boehly was talking at the Salt thought leaders conference in New York (‘SALT is a global thought leadership and networking forum encompassing finance, technology and geopolitics. Our global events connect leading asset managers and entrepreneurs with top asset owners, investment advisors and policy experts’) – 14 September 2022:

“I hope that the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports and really starts to figure out…Why wouldn’t we do a tournament with the bottom four teams?”

“People are talking about more money for the pyramid; in the MLB All-Star game this year we made $200m from a Monday and a Tuesday. So we’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily.”

