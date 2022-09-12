Opinion

Millwall away in 1991 – How it was, when it was

A bit ago on The Mag comments section, there was a discussion about Millwall away, with Bri and Monk having different recollections on what happened in the games there circa 1988-1993.

Well, let me take you back down memory lane to one particular game during that era at The Den /Cold Blow Lane – September 21 1991.

I had only been married a month, having went to West Ham for the opening game of the season (took an impressive 5,000 travelling fans) two days after my nuptials.

So 25 of us headed to the capital for our trip to Millwall.

Upon arrival we decided to head over to Borough Market next to London Bridge for a few pre-match light sherries. All the usual faces were there, along with our glorious leader Terry who used to run the Adelphi pub in town.

Now the thing about our little ensemble was boy o boy did we like a laugh and banter between ourselves. So with the craic and ale going full pelt, we totally lost track of time. Whoa, next thing you know it’s five to three and we’re still in the battle cruiser.

So it is offski to London Bridge and five taxis to Millwall please guv. Me, Monty Simmo, and time warp Terry (Chelsea fan) are in the last cab.

Anyways, Mr Cheeky Chappy cockney taxi driver seems a bit pre-occupied on his radio, taĺking to the other cabbies, so when we arrive at The Den we seem to be at the wrong end, only for Mr Taxi Driver to helpfully point us down a lane leading up to the ground.

So as we’re walking up to the ground we see a large embankment with a good 300 Millwall fans watching the game, approaching the ground we realise these Millwall fans weren’t exactly in the ground, instead the embankment was outside of it.

Upon us getting closer, two things quickly dawned on us.

We had been set up by the taxi driver and number two, I was about to know what General Custer went through at Little Big horn!!!

Bang!!! The Millwall fans come steaming down and it’s off, 25 vs 300. Terry (our glorious leader) is straight into them and we start fighting for our lives.

Thirty seconds in and we’re doing well, as the Millwall mob didn’t expect us to take it to them.

One minute in and I have never been so pleased to see the bizzies in my life.

Plod breaks it up and takes us around to our end, watch us lose 2-1 due to a Pav howler (still always a Geordie in my eyes).

(Me and Terry at Burnley last season)

Guess what, we got the tube back to King’s Cross instead of taxis.

And we still had faith in Ossie Ardiles black and white army.

Little did we know that in less than five months time the second coming of King Kev would be upon us.

