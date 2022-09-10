Opinion

Mike Ashley austerity Newcastle United eleven

Mike Ashley, so much to answer for.

Around a decade and a half wasted of our Newcastle United supporting lives.

However, I give you the Mike Ashley austerity Newcastle United eleven.

The team of signings that I believe proved to be the best value for money signings during his 14+ years of holding Newcastle United back.

£4m Martin Dubravka

The best keeper Newcastle United keeper since Shay Given, until Nick Pope. A very good goalkeeper.

£1m Danny Simpson

Signed by Chris Hughton, part of the promotion side and then very good after promotion. Forced out by Mike Ashley on a free and then went and won the Premier League title with Leicester.

£3m Fabian Schar

Excellent Rafa signing, who Bruce totally sidelined.

Eddie Howe rescuing the situation and Schar excelling under the new head coach.

£5m Davide Santon

An exciting attacking left-back, Alan Pardew not having a clue on how to get the best out of him in the end.

£3.5m Cheick Tiote

Another Chris Hughton signing. ended up in an outstanding midfield pairing with the next bloke.

£4m Yohan Cabaye

One of two superb austerity quality signings Graham Carr came up with in summer 2011, that were key to the fifth place finish.

£6.5m Mikel Merino

Maybe came to the Premier League / Newcastle United too early.

Looked a quality player and would love to see him now alongside Bruno and Joelinton. Has excelled in La Liga with Real Sociedad and forced his way into the Spain team, now with double figures of appearances for the national side.

£2m Moussa Sissoko

Started off looking like a world beater.

After that initial opening spell, became an ok Premier League player who at times did still show he was better than that.

A regular for France and £28m profit when Spurs bought him.

£5.75m Hatem Ben Arfa

A genius.

Even if a flawed one, he was an absolute bargain at that price.

Obviously he could have done so much more BUT just look at some of those goals he scored and dribbling technique.

£1.8m Ayoze Perez

Did well as a second striker for Newcastle United and in that brief period when playing with Rondon and Almiron, looking like he could really step up a level or two.

Like Sissoko, gave NUFC a £28m profit after Leicester came in and bought him after excelling in that final Benitez season.

£0 Demba Ba

With 29 goals in 51 Premier League starts, an excellent striker for Newcastle United.

Along with Cabaye he sparked that fifth place finish.

Total cost of £36.55m

Any that I have missed and / or you would include instead, in terms of austerity signings made during the Mike Ashley era?

Davide Santon sadly announced his retirement from playing at the age of 31 – Friday 9 September 2022:

“I am forced to hang up my boots.

“It’s not that I don’t have offers but my body just can’t handle it anymore after so many injuries.

“I am forced to do this, I didn’t want to, but I have to.

“I had endless tests and consultations but there was nothing to be done.

“I can still walk but that’s not enough to be a professional athlete.

“The left knee is just gone and it stops me doing lots of things.

“The right knee had surgery three times, removing cartilage, the entire external meniscus, so as soon as I strain it even a little bit, it swells up and can’t bend.

“All my injuries really came from there, because if the right knee can’t bend, you put more strain on the left and the flexor.

“If you play one match you risk being out of action for the next five.

“I was never going to pass a medical.”

