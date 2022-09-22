Opinion

Miguel Almiron conundrum

Miguel Almiron has started all seven Premier League games for Newcastle United.

A lot of rumours / claims that Newcastle were going to sign a right winger in the summer, the likes of Moussa Diaby heavily mentioned, though in the end nobody came in directly for that position.

If / when certain players are fit, it will be interesting to see just what Eddie Howe does. With Callum Wilson back available, hopefully for Fulham away in nine days time, there have been suggestions that Alexander Isak would then play a more withdrawn / wide / free role, with then a case of who would make way.

Allan Saint-Maximin seems set to be still unavailable when club football resumes, so it looks like a case of Ryan Fraser or Miguel Almiron to give way, allowing both Isak and Wilson to start.

Miguel Almiron has always given 100% and does a great job tracking back, but fair to say, his goal threat has been a ‘little’ disappointing.

Indeed, the past 19 months Miggy has scored only two Premier League goals. On international duty he has actually scored more goals (three) in his last three appearances for Paraguay.

After only one goal and zero assists in the Premier League last season, there has been a definite effort by Eddie Howe to get Miguel Almiron into more threatening positions. So far though, only the one goal (via his knee) against Man City to show for it and zero assists.

Scratching below the surface though, this new Other 14 (who specialise in stats for clubs who aren’t ‘big six’ clubs and their players) updated table give us some food for thought with Miguel Almiron:

Quite amazing really, that out of all the players in the other 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘big six’, Miguel Almiron has touched the ball in the opposition box more than any other. When you consider that includes centre-forwards such as Mitro who do little else other than hanging around the opposition box, it is pretty extreme.

The conundrum now though, is how does Eddie Howe build on getting Miggy into the box and on the ball so often there, turning it into goals and assists?

He isn’t alone though.

Eddie Howe has his team playing far higher up the pitch, playing more attacking football, controlling / dominating the matches / possession a lot more, yet still only eight goals in the seven Premier League matches.

As you can see from the table above, as well as ASM, the NUFC head coach also has the likes of Joe Willock and Joelinton getting into the opposition box far more often, yet like Miguel Almiron they struggle to convert those touches into assists and scoring goals themselves. Joelinton and Willock have 56 touches between them in the opposition penalty area this season and yet only one direct goal involvement, the Brazilian with one assist when he made Wilson’s goal against Forest on the opening day of the season.

Quite ironic that some Newcastle fans choose to target ASM for not scoring and creating more goals, yet in four appearances this season he already has one goal and two assists, plus of course his run was ended by a yellow card for Stones and Trippier scoring from the free-kick just outside the box against Man City. So in reality he made all three goals against Man City.

ASM has his weaknesses / frustrations BUT it is a far bigger problem in this Newcastle team / squad that the likes of Willock, Joelinton, Longstaff, Fraser, Shelvey, Murphy and…Miguel Almiron, contribute such minimal goal threat between them.

Can Miggy and / or any of the others step up and take advantage of this attacking philosophy under Eddie Howe, or are we going to be almost entirely reliant on the goals that Wilson, Isak and ASM can create and score this season?

