Opinion

Michael Owen in new shameful disrespectful behaviour towards Newcastle United

What an obnoxious and odious little man, Michael Owen has turned out to be.

Newcastle United’s then record signing from Real Madrid at a reported £16.8 Million back in 2005, has been at it again in his relentless pursuit of rubbishing our great club, whilst at the same time massaging his own massive ego.

He has been wobbling off in his tedious twang, explaining that when he signed for us against his wishes (because Liverpool couldn’t match Real’s asking price), his agent assured him that a clause enabling him to rejoin Liverpool at the end of every season, if a suitable offer was received, would be inserted into his Toon contract.

That ‘fee’ would drop by approximately £4m from what Newcastle United originally paid for him at the end of every year.

Before Freddy Shepherd and Graeme Souness intervened, Michael Owen and his agent had already had talks in the North West with Rafa Benitez and Liverpool chief executive Rick Parry (the current EFL chairman and one of the men opposed to our takeover, and also a major figure in the ‘Project Big Picture’ that would have handed even more power over to the Septic Six).

Throughout his first season for Newcastle, Michael Owen now admits that he was in constant contact with the likes of Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, begging them to keep bugging the powers that be at Liverpool to take him ‘home’.

He reckons that a deal seemed in place for after the 2006 World Cup. but then everything changed, when he got seriously injured whilst in Germany playing against Sweden.

This was a catastrophic injury for Michael Owen but in hindsight not so much for us.

It would have became obvious by now to everyone at St James’ Park that this little weasel’s heart had never been with us from the start, and Freddy Shepherd went out and signed the explosive Inter Milan forward Obafemi Martins, who proved more than an adequate replacement for ‘Sick-note Mick’.

By the time Michael Owen was nearing full fitness at the back end of the 2006/07 season, the honourable Glenn Roeder was heading for the exit door as our manager and would eventually be replaced by Sam Allardyce.

‘Sicknote’ also found out that his dream return to Anfield had been scuppered again when Rafa went out and signed Fernando Torres from Atletico Madrid.

Any thoughts of Michael Owen just waltzing back in as an automatic choice with Newcastle, also took a blow when Big Sam snapped up the super-skilful and powerful Mark Viduka from Middlesbrough on a free transfer.

No longer the main man, Owen would skulk his way through the following two seasons, his only ever redeeming moment came when he grabbed both goals in a 2-0 derby victory over the mackems.

Out of all the players I have seen and years later wrote about for The Mag, none have left such a bitter taste in the mouth than the mention of Michael Owen.

He undoubtedly is the biggest let down and most disloyal high profile player to have ever pulled on our famous stripes.

After our needless but deserved relegation in 2009, Owen secured a free transfer move to of all places Old Trafford and Man Utd, where he hardly featured, before moving on again rt play ‘Pulis Ball’ at Stoke City (What a come- down that must have been for him and I’ve just had to pause for a chuckle).

He now seems to be a conceited and bitter little rich man, but just in case he didn’t ever know it, those red scousers, who are hardly the most loyal anyway (ask our new signing Loris Karius), cannot stand him either.

Alongside a recent rotund former Newcastle manager, from now on I will never ever mention this disrespectful and ungrateful creep’s name again, in any of my articles.

