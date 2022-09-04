Opinion

Match of The Day Alan Shearer Newcastle verdict – Perfect analysis exposes shocking, abysmal, disgraceful incident

Nothing can ever make it totally right BUT when you know that Alan Shearer is going to be on Match of The Day later, at least you know that there will be a minimum of one person fighting the Newcastle United corner.

As it happens, the NUFC legend was far from alone yesterday / last night, as pretty much everybody was in agreement that Newcastle United had been the victims of a shocking refereeing / VAR incident at St James’ Park.

The only ones arguing otherwise were the usual suspects – the opposing manager (Patrick Vieira), (some of) the opposing (Crystal Palace) fans, plus the usual people (Mackems etc) who will always try to wind us up and argue against what is patently obvious.

Early in the second half yesterday at St James’ Park, a diagonal Kieran Trippier ball towards the left side of the six yard box is headed back across goal by Sven Botman, that header striking Palace defender Mitchell and deflecting into the net. Just a split second before that happens, Willock crashes into Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

Referee Michael Salisbury gives the goal but then VAR official Lee Mason tells him to go and look at a replay on his pitchside monitor. The goal then disallowed for a supposed Willock ‘foul’ on the keeper.

This is what Alan Shearer had to say on Match of The Day about the incident and subsequent disallowing of the goal:

“It is shocking, abysmal, disgraceful (that the goal is disallowed).

“Willock is going to head that ball, so Mitchell shoves him, (the referee) Michael Salisbury gets it right, it is Lee Mason (VAR official) who somehow bizarrely tells him ‘you have made a howler’.

“(Alan Shearer believing the VAR official has not shown the referee the best TV replay angle) Lee Mason is the one to blame because it is an inexperienced referee.

“At this level you have got to get that decision right, he has had no help from VAR.

“Far too many errors, VAR is not the problem, it is the people who are running it.”

“Players and managers have been let down today.

“It has been a terrible day – they have been let down by decisions like that.”

The fact of the matter was, the ONLY reason that Joe Willock collided with keeper Vicente Guaita is because Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell realises he is the wrong side of Joe Willock, panics, then clearly pushes Willock in the back, leading to the Newcastle player’s collision with the keeper. This is also why he (Mitchell) doesn’t react better to the header across from Botman, as he is too busy pushing Willock, so no time to react as the ball then deflects off him into the net. Willock is watching the ball, whilst Mitchell is only at that very late stage watching (and pushing) Willock.

The thing is, if you have played football at any level, you know fine well what has happened here. That is why it is so embarrassing when somebody such as Patrick Vieira claims disallowing the goal was the right decision, he should just be saying that Palace have benefited from a terrible refereeing / VAR decision on the day (the same with Tuchel at Chelsea, he also embarrassed himself yesterday, when West Ham were also victims of a laughable VAR / refereeing goal incident). Vieira knows 100% that Willock doesn’t crash into the keeper like that unless he is fouled. Everybody can see on the TV replays that Willock is controlled and trying to anticipate where Botman’s header will travel, only to then be pushed off balance by Mitchell. Never in a million years is he putting himself in that position on purpose to crash into the Palace keeper because he (Willock) could have been seriously injured. Plus there was absolutely no advantage to be had by fouling the keeper, instead of going for the ball, because no other Newcastle players were running in beyond Willock to take advantage.

One of the massive parts of the problem with VAR, is that once a referee is asked to look at an incident, then they automatically overturn their original decision, because they don’t have the bottle to ever stick with what they first thought, in fear of being seen as going against what seems to be the agreed / accepted policy (VAR officials taking precedence in these situations).

Isn’t it just our luck as Newcastle United fans, that the one person who has got the bottle to do this, is also somebody who is by far the best referee BUT can’t referee our games.

Yes, step forward Michael Oliver, no surprise it is a Geordie / Newcastle fan who goes against the sheep and is willing to do the right thing.

Yesterday at Nottingham Forest, Michael Oliver awarded a penalty for handball, the VAR official asked him to review it on the pitchside monitor but the Geordie referee stuck with his original decision after looking at the TV replay. Brennan Johnson scoring that penalty for Forest.

Alan Shearer talking about that incident on Match of The Day:

“Well done Michael Oliver, at last a referee has had the guts to say ‘I am sticking with my decision’.

“Don’t be surprised to see more of that in the coming weeks because he is the first to do it.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 3 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 48% (50%) Newcastle 52% (50%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 23 (7) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 9 (4) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Crystal Palace 5 (1) Newcastle 13 (6)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 79), Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Fraser (Anderson 70), Isak (Wood 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

