Martin Dubravka a class act to the end – Releases personal statement to Newcastle United fans

Was Martin Dubravka the very best Rafa Benitez signing?

Well if he wasn’t, the Slovakian is certainly right up there. Indeed, for me, one of the very best signings of the entire Mike Ashley austerity era.

The best Newcastle United goalkeeper since the all time (in my opinion) NUFC great, Shay Given.

Tim Krul was superb in that 2011/12 PL season (he played every second of it) but never quite achieved that level on a consistent basis again, whereas Martin Dubravka has shown remarkable consistency. A couple of shorter term dips in form but nothing worse than that in these past four and a half years.

Largely thanks to Dubravka, Newcastle conceded less goals than all but six Premier League clubs in both 2017/18 and 2018/19.

After the departure of Rafa Benitez, we watched on as Steve Bruce destroyed that disciplined budget backline that Rafa had created in front of Martin Dubvraka. The next couple of years (2019/20 and 2020/21) seeing Dubravka arguably keep Newcastle United in the Premier League, as more and more days off for the NUFC squad became the norm, rather than doing absolutely everything to restore what had been an excellent solid defensive unit under the former manager.

Through no fault of the goalkeeper, conceding 47 and 48 in the PL under Rafa, became 58 and 62 under Brucey, with 2021/22 nailed on to get far far worse until the intervention of new owners and Eddie Howe.

The final 20 Premier League games for Martin Dubravka at Newcastle United, saw the keeper concede only 11 goals in 18 of those PL matches, the only exceptions a couple of defensive collapses in front of him at Man City and Spurs.

I am gutted that Martin Dubravka has decided to move on but I don’t hold it against him. Just really disappointed that Newcastle have gone from having two quality goalkeepers to one. Anybody who thinks Karl Darlow is anywhere remotely as good, needs to give their head a shake.

I have seen a minority of Newcastle fans having a go at Martin Dubravka for leaving.

He owes us nothing.

He has been brilliant, especially for a £4m price tag, and now at the age of 33 he is set to double Newcastle United’s money, with Man Utd paying a £2m loan fee and then a £6m permanent fee if / when he plays enough games to trigger that clause.

I find it amusing / frustrating equally to see some Newcastle fans slagging Dubravka off for leaving, whilst at the same time putting out vomit-inducing comments on social media regarding the departure of certain other players Eddie Howe has nudged out, players who quite frankly have been pretty hopeless in all honesty. Certainly in comparison to the excellence Dubravka has consistently displayed.

I don’t think Martin Dubravka needs to give justification to anybody regarding his decision but I think in explaining why he has moved clubs, I think even just the fact that after four and a half years as the undisputed (apart from when Bruce ridiculously kept Darlow in, despite Dubravka back fit) first choice, when you suddenly find yourself second choice through no fault of your own, that is more than enough reason to leave if you want to.

I see even journalists questioning Dubravka’s departure and totally ignoring the fact that going to Old Trafford as number two to David de Gea, he could have been given assurances that he will be the Man Utd keeper in their Europa League matches (as well as domestic cups). As opposed to at Newcastle United, unless Nick Pope gets injured, only having a third round League Cup match to look forward to in November before watching on TV the World Cup finals in Qatar.

So thank you Martin Dubravka, you have been a class act at Newcastle United.

I hope you play a blinder at Manchester United in every game but lose every match.

Martin Dubravka personal statement to Newcastle United fans via his personal social media:

‘It has been an honour and a privilege to represent this amazing city and this incredible club over the last four years.

I have been fortunate enough to make over 125 appearances and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together.

I want to say a huge thank you to the toon army, from my debut against Man United, to the final game of last season against, Burnley, your support has been unwavering and I will always be indebted to you.

To the club and all the staff behind the scenes, thank you for making it such a special place to play. I will forever be grateful to the club for giving me my first opportunity to fulfil my dream of playing in the Premier League.

I’m excited by the direction of travel of the club and wish you all every success in the future – there couldn’t be a more deserving set of supporters.

I will miss you all and look forward to our paths crossing again in the future on and off the pitch.

Martin’

