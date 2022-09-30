News

Marco Silva admits these three Fulham players will miss Newcastle United match – Others need assessed

A trio of Fulham players will definitely miss the Newcastle United match.

The Cottagers playing Eddie Howe’s team at 3pm on Saturday afternoon at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva giving his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

The team boss saying that as well the three Fulham players who definitely miss the game, others who have picked up ‘knocks’ also have to be assessed as to whether they will be available to start after the international break.

Marco Silva press conference:

“Manor Solomon (knee injury), Joao Palhinha (suspension) and Harry Wilson (knee injury) will not be involved, we have others with knocks who will need to be assessed (to see if they are available.

Marco Silva asked whether Aleksandar Mitrovic will have extra motivation if able to start against his former club:

“He doesn’t need motivation.

“He’s always motivated to play in the Fulham shirt or for the national team.”

Marco Silva asked about Newcastle United:

“Eddie Howe has made a huge impact.

“The power that they showed in the past two (transfer) windows, the players they signed and the quality, makes them a really tough team to beat.”

Marco Silva on Fulham’s form so far (in sixth place on 11 points after seven PL games:

“Everyone knows our target.

“Everyone knows it’s difficult for clubs who have come from different divisions to settle (after promotion).

“We’ve had a good start but it’s just seven games.”

The big question is, will Aleksandar Mitrovic be in the starting eleven on Saturday?

The assumption has to be that he is one of those Fulham players that Silva says he will have to ‘assess’ to see who will be available tomorrow.

Mitro was reported to have suffered a ‘slight knock’ after scoring a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory for Serbia over Sweden on Saturday. Last weekend’s result meaning that if Serbia could beat Norway on Tuesday night, they would win their Nations League group and achieve two promotions in a row, heading into the top tier.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is always keen to play for his country but with a Premier League match coming up four days later, whether Mitro would have then still started in Norway on Turesday night if it hadn’t been for this carrot of winning the group, is an unknown.

Anyway, the Fulham striker did start and scored the second goal in an excellent 2-0 victory for Serbia, playing the whole match until subbed in added time.

That goal was also the 50th for Serbia in just 76 appearances for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

After the Norway match though, FPL Focal pictured Mitro with heavy strapping on his right ankle.

The former Newcastle United striker not walking too well.

This is the video the Mitrovic pic was from, should be fine I’d imagine. Thanks @TheisKlovstad pic.twitter.com/lrYPwy1IgY — FPL Focal (@FPLFocal) September 28, 2022

Aleksandar Mitrovic is yet to score a goal or win a game against Newcastle United since leaving St James’ Park but he couldn’t have started the season in better form though. for club and country, ten goals in just the nine games.

Mitro is yet to really convince in the Premier League but has made a great start this time, with six PL goals already…

Aleksandar Mitrovic record at Fulham in the league since leaving Newcastle United:

2017/18 season – 12 goals in 20 Championship games (18 starts and 2 sub appearances)

2018/19 season – 11 goals in 37 Premier League games (37 starts and 0 sub appearances)

2019/20 season – 26 goals in 41 Championship games (40 starts and 1 sub appearance)

2020/21 season – 3 goals in 27 Premier League games (13 starts and 14 sub appearances)

2021/22 season – 43 goals in 44 Championship games (44 starts and 0 sub appearances)

2012/23 season – 6 goals in 7 Premier League games (7 starts and 0 sub appearances)

With 21 goals in 71 Premier League appearances for the Craven Cottage club and 81 goals in 105 Championship appearances with Fulham, can Mitro make this his real breakthrough PL season in terms of proving his doubters wrong?

A waiting game now then to see whether he will face Newcastle United on Saturday.

With Palhinha already missing through suspension, if Mitro is ruled out it would mean that arguably the best two Fulham players, certainly on the basis of performances this season, would be missing.

