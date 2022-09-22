News

Manchester United official announcement – New Martin Dubravka injury blow

Things haven’t gone great for Martin Dubravka since making his move from St James’ Park to Old Trafford.

The goalkeeper failing to play a single minute of first team football so far this season.

A lot of Newcastle fans assumed that Martin Dubravka must have been assured that he would at least get games in Europe for Manchester United. However, he was left on the bench against Real Sociedad then missing from the squad altogether for the Sheriff Tiraspol game.

Thursday morning has now seen Man Utd reveal that rather than playing in two internationals against Belarus and Azerbaijan, Martin Dubravka has now left the Slovakia squad due to injury and will be assessed when return to Manchester, as to how serious the issue is.

Manchester United official announcement – 22 September 2022:

‘Manchester United’s on-loan goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will return from international duty earlier than expected, after picking up an injury in training with Slovakia.

The 33-year-old was due to be involved in his country’s two home Nations League games, against Azerbaijan this evening (Thursday) and Belarus on Sunday.

As a precautionary measure, Dubravka has withdrawn from the squad and will have his problem assessed at Carrington.

The Slovakian shot-stopper joined us from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day earlier this month, signing a temporary contract that will keep him at the club for the rest of this 2022/23 season.

Dubravka is yet to make his debut for the Reds but has been named in several matchday squads as cover for David De Gea, however he missed the Europa League win against Sheriff Tiraspol.

The goalkeeper has 30 senior caps for Slovakia, having made his debut in May 2014 when he kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Montenegro.

Dubravka’s most recent international appearance came in his country’s 6-0 away win over Malta in November 2021.

He also played in all of Slovakia’s group games at the delayed Euro 2020, held in England last summer.’

