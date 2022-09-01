Transfer Market

Manchester United official announcement – Confirms buying option Martin Dubravka contract clause

An official announcement by Manchester United has revealed that they have signed Martin Dubravka.

The Newcastle United keeper making the move on deadline day on loan.

With the Manchester United official announcement (see below) confirming that there is an option included in the loan agreement, to make the move permanent.

Manchester United official announcement – 1 September 2022:

Martin Dubravka has joined Manchester United on a season-long loan from Newcastle United, subject to registration.

The goalkeeper will spend the 2022/23 season here at United with the club having the option to make the transfer permanent.

The Slovakia international has played over 125 games in the Premier League in the past five seasons, and he has 29 caps for his country.

Martin Dubravka said:

“To be joining Manchester United is a special moment in my career and I can’t wait to get started, and help the group achieve its ambitions.

“I am joining an excellent group of goalkeepers with lots of experience in the Premier League, and I know that we will push and support each other to keep our standards at the highest levels. The chance to work with David De Gea, alongside Tom Heaton, is one that I am relishing.

“I’d like to sincerely thank everyone at Newcastle United, and especially the fans, for many great experiences over the past four and a half years. I enjoyed every minute of my time there and made amazing memories to look back on. My focus is now on helping Manchester United, and we’ll see what the future holds after I have given my all this season. I am excited to be here!”

John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director, said:

“Martin has proven himself to be a top Premier League goalkeeper and his experience and personality will be a great addition to our strong goalkeeping group, alongside David, Tom, and our younger keepers. Together, they will create a high-performance environment, with each of them ready to step up and play when called upon.”

