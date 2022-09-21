News

Made public how much TV money each of 20 Premier League clubs received for 2021/22 season

The Premier League clubs accounted for half the spending in this summer 2022 transfer window by the five big European leagues (England, Germany, France, Italy, Spain).

Such is the financial muscle of the English clubs, the next highest was Serie A and their total spend was only a third of that of the Premier League clubs.

At the heart of the English top tier’s financial advantage, is of course the worldwide popularity.

As well as the serious money generated from UK TV deals, it is the Worldwide ones overseas that are still showing serious growth, with the various countries / regions having broadcasters paying more and more for the rights of showing the Premier League clubs in action.

The Premier League have now made the figures available for the 20 Premier Leagues that were competing last (2021/22) season.

An analysis (see below) of the official figures has now been carried out by the excellent Swiss Ramble, an ex-pat Brit now living in Switzerland, who Tweets / blogs about the business of football.

Newcastle United finished eleventh in the Premier League but actually banked the ninth highest TV revenues. This was due to ‘facility fees’, which is extra money depending on how many times you are chosen on live TV by UK broadcasters. Newcastle banked an extra £18.6m due to 21 live NUFC games chosen, whilst Brighton who finished ninth in the league only featured 15 times (£13.5m) and tenth placed Wolves with 16 live games (£14.4m).

The rest of the cash is either divided equally, or depends on where you finish in the table.

Newcastle United banked £126.7m in total and this was made up of (both UK and Overseas TV) equal shares of £80.7m, merit payments of £20.6m, plus facility fees (number of times on live TV) of £18.6m, plus then an equal share of commercial revenue (£6.8m)

Norwich finished bottom but still banked a healthy £100.6m, the first time the Premier League club finishing 20th has banked £100m or more.

