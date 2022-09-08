Transfer Market

Loris Karius now at Newcastle United for medical ahead of signing short-term deal – Sky Sports report

Loris Karius is set to sign a short-term deal with Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports in Germany.

Their reporter Florian Plettenberg announcing it as an ‘exclusive’ on Thursday morning.

The Sky Sports Germany man claims that Loris Karius has already arrived at Newcastle United and is now having a medical.

Florian Plettenberg reporting that Loris Karius will sign a short-term deal once the medical is completed.

The 29 year old goalkeeper is a free agent after his contract at Liverpool ended in the summer.

Newcastle United have seen Martin Dubraka and Freddie Woodman leave this summer and the German Sky Sports reporter claims that Karl Darlow is injured and that is the reason for the signing of Loris Karius.

After the completion of a transfer window, Premier League clubs need to choose a 25 man senior squad and give those names to the Premier League, only those players (and under 21 players) allowed to play in PL games until the January transfer window when changes can be made. These squads haven’t been announced as yet after the summer 2022 window and unclear whether the deadline has passed as yet. Whether there could then be a special request granted for a new goalkeeper, if one is injured, again, not sure whether or not (***Keith Downie of Sky Sports later reported that the deadline is actually today (8 September) for clubs to give the Premier League their 25 man squads).

Nick Pope is of course number one, with then Karl Darlow and Mark Gillespie the other two goalkeepers at the club currently.

Coincidentally…the training photos published by Newcastle United on Wednesday, featured the following 19 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Ryan Fraser, Mark Gillespie, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Jamal Lewis, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Chris Wood

As well as the 19 first team squad players, a number of players from the under 21 squad (reserves) were involved in the training session images, including Lewis Miley and Remi Savage.

When it comes to the first team squad players that we couldn’t see, obviously the stand out ones missing from the images were Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson. Not a positive that they can’t be seen in training earlier today and so we just have to hope there is a plan for one or more of them to be training with the group late in the week, with a possibility of being involved on Sunday. Other outfield first team squad players who weren’t included in the images, were Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie. Obviously Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth are long-term injured.

However, Nick Pope and Mark Gillespie were the only first team squad goalkeepers to be seen, Karl Darlow not spotted…

Now, Keith Downie of Sky Sports (England) has followed up the Loris Karius news, reporting that Darlow has indeed picked up an ankle injury in training and will be missing for ‘months’.

