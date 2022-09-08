Transfer Market

Loris Karius has passed Newcastle United medical and announcement imminent – Report

Thursday morning brought news that Loris Karius was set to sign a short-term deal with Newcastle United.

Sky Sports (Germany) reporter Florian Plettenberg announcing it as an ‘exclusive’ earlier today.

The Sky Sports Germany man saying that Loris Karius had already arrived at Newcastle United and was having a medical.

Now Florian Plettenberg has given an update (3.20pm) and states that Loris Karius has now passed his medical and will be shortly confirmed as a Newcastle United player.

Loris Karius will initially sign a short-term deal for NUFC.

The 29 year old goalkeeper is a free agent after his contract at Liverpool ended in the summer.

Newcastle United have seen Martin Dubraka and Freddie Woodman go out this summer and now Karl Darlow has picked up a bad ankle injury in training and will be out for ‘months’, this the reason for the signing of Loris Karius.

After the completion of a transfer window, Premier League clubs need to choose a 25 man senior squad and give those names to the Premier League, only those players (and under 21 players) allowed to play in PL games until the January transfer window when changes can be made. Today is the deadline for those 25 names to be given to the Premier League.

Nick Pope is of course number one, with then Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie set to be the other two goalkeepers in the squad for at least the first half of the season, in Darlow’s absence.

