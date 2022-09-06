News

Liverpool and Newcastle United staff charged by Football Association – BBC Sport

John Achterberg of Liverpool has been charged with improper behaviour by the FA.

Achterberg is the Liverpool goalkeeping coach and Newcastle United’s Head of Performance, Daniel Hodges, has also been charged with the same offence.

This relates to events on the touchline on the night of the Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 game last Wednesday (31 August).

BBC Sport report – 6 September 2022:

‘Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle’s Daniel Hodges have been charged by the Football Association after an incident during the Reds’ 2-1 win on 31 August.

Member’s of both teams’ coaching staff clashed after Fabio Carvalho’s 98th-minute winner.

The pair have been charged with improper behaviour.

Achterberg, Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach, is also alleged to have used abusive and/or insulting gestures.

Hodges is Newcastle’s head of performance.

Both have until 8 September to respond to the charge.

It follows a review by the FA into incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe called the late winner a “sickener” after his side had led 1-0 through a debut goal from £60m record signing Alexander Isak.

Roberto Firmino equalised for Liverpool before Carvalho hooked in from close range to win the game with almost the last kick.’

