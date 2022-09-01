Opinion

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – Wednesday 31 August 8pm

After a well fought draw with a deluded Wolves team that still seems to be peddling the narrative that Newcastle are a long ball team (obviously not checking the stats on that one), a hard midweek game with Liverpool to follow.

Both teams with their injury worries, Newcastle sweating on the availability of Bruno, ASM, Isak and Trippier. One issue sorted in the afternoon with Isak finally getting his work permit after being signed for a week, just a matter of where in the squad he’d end up in.

The team was mostly as expected, with Fraser in for ASM and the same midfield three starting, Isak up front in place of Wood.

Less expected was a centre back pairing of Lascelles and Burn, with Targett coming in on the left and both Schar and Botman dropping to the bench, Trippier and Almiron also retaining their starting spots.

The first half started pretty nervy, with Pope going down early, not something we’d want to see with Dubravka half out the door, seemed to be a blip though. The game continued with Liverpool trying to apply pressure but Newcastle looking dangerous on the counter.

First real chance came in the 17th minute, as Fraser turned and curled an attempt just too high. Newcastle defending well too, holding Liverpool at arm’s length for the first 25 minutes. A few minutes later, Fabinho absolutely poleaxed Willock on the edge of the box, setting up a great free kick position for Trippier… straight into Allison’s gloves. First real attack for Liverpool on the 34th minute left Diaz shooting into the air after having been forced wide by Pope. A great counter attack in the 38th minute from a Trent misplaced pass, Longstaff slots in Isak and he makes no mistake!

Liverpool forced into going long in the second half, having to switch things around to get to grips with the game. After some penalty box mayhem a Newcastle counter led to another Isak goal – offside by a tiny margin though…

First shot on target for Liverpool on the hour mark, an Elliot drive straight at Pope, but a moment later, Firmino turned home a Salah cutback. The game went much cagier following the equaliser, with Newcastle playing more defensively and Liverpool becoming increasingly more desperate for a winner.

A lot of heroic defending from Newcastle as the pressure continued to build. Into extra time, with the referee giving free kicks to Liverpool at every opportunity, but every player giving his all.

A late chance for Anderson and another Liverpool corner (in the 97th of 95 minutes), Carvalho gets a scrambled goal…

Despite the result, a tremendous performance and we truly were robbed.

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

Isak looks the part

Thrown in at the deep end at Anfield?

No problem for the Swede as he looked the part from the off, playing as the lone forward, peeling off to the wings when needed and defending when the situation called for it.

His first opportunity was by no means easy but he took it with aplomb, to score his first goal of hopefully many! Big things to come from the big man.

No stars? No problem

Even without Wilson, without Bruno and without ASM, we were dangerous.

We kept with the plan, and we tested Liverpool.

This is testament to Howe’s plan and tactics, Newcastle don’t fall apart when one player is absent, the team is greater than one single player.

Offside confusion

More of a comment on the league in general than this match, but Isak’s second (not a) goal in the 55th minute was so marginal that it was bordering on absurd. Not the first time we’ve seen it this season, with several teams falling foul of it.

I thought the Premier League were doing away with these wafer thin decisons, apparently not though…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 38

Liverpool:

Firmino 61, Carvalho 90+8

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)

Total shots were Liverpool 23 (5) Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 (0) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Liverpool 13 (8) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 86), Fraser (Murphy 64), Isak (Wood 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

