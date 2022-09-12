Opinion

Lies, Damn Lies…and the Newspapers

“There are lies, damn lies , and statistics.”

A phrase originally attributed to British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, by the great American writer Mark Twain, but there is no record anywhere of Disraeli ever saying it.

Anyone else see the irony in a statement on the origin of a phrase about statistics turning out to be meaningless?

There have always been, and always will be, many examples of statements being deliberately misleading, the most famous in recent times being on the side of a big red bus, used to persuade voters to vote for Brexit.

When it is just a false statement it is referred to as “a lie”, but call this lie “a statistic” and somehow, it suddenly possesses some kind of magical credibility that cannot be questioned.

Sadly – the same thing seems to apply to sports statistics.

I have said many times, and see no reason to stop now, that the only “stats” that are in any way relevant are Goals For and Goals Against during the game. Everything else is breadsticks, designed as filling for an otherwise disappointing meal.

My “favourite statistic” at the moment is xG (Expected Goals). When I say “favourite statistic”, of course I mean “of no use to anyone, load of old dribble, nowhere near being accurate, lie”, but xG is a topic for another day.

This morning I read an article jam-packed with “statistics” to persuade me what a great keeper Nick Pope is.

Now I happen to agree with that, an opinion formed by watching every one of the Newcastle United league games this season, so yes, he’s a top keeper, and if he doesn’t make the England squad, nay, even the starting line-up, it will be a travesty, but when you then start throwing so-called “statistics” at me to prove your point, I’ll be straight up in your face every time.

To demonstrate the “flaw” in these stats, I’ll compare the performance of Pope to Wolves keeper Jose Sa, and yes, before you jump in, I have figured out that Sa is not English, but that does not in any way negate my logic here.

In the first six games of the season Pope has made an astonishing 28 saves. “Smashin’! Great!” As Jim Bowen might have said.

Jose Sa, it is claimed by the enlightened, has made only 17 saves, so the logic goes that Pope is much better than Sa. Or does it?

Both keepers have kept six clean sheets. Pretty even there.

But Sa has let in only four goals while Pope has let in six! Oh, so Sa must be better than Pope.

But then Sa’s conceded goals resulted in two defeats, whereas Pope, conceding 50% more goals than Sa, has only one defeat against him.

Then Pope had 91 shots against him with 36 of those being deemed by statisticians to have been “on target”, while Sa had 70 and 20 respectively.

So do we say Pope saved 28 of 91 (30%) or 28 of 36 (78%).

Sa’s numbers would be 17 of 70 (24%) or 17 of 20 (85%).

If you take the first number, Pope is better, but if you take the second, Sa is significantly better.

Personally, it would make sense to me that the valid number would be saves made against shots on target, making Sa, statistically, the better keeper.

So what are the factors we have to consider when it comes to how many saves were made?

Obviously it would have to include who we have played against and how many shots that opposition have had. I think it’s fair to assume that Man City will give Pope more shots to go for than, say, Forest?

I got serious grief when I recently suggested that our brilliant second half of last season was in no small way “helped along” by the fact that we had played most of our 12 games against the “big six” before the end of January, and in the same way that helped our run in, the fact that we’ve already played Man City and Liverpool has added 44 shots to the tally for Pope to have a go at.

But he’s not trying to save all of the shots, he’s only going for the ones that he thinks are going in.

There’s another factor to consider! His idea of what might be going in and other keepers’ ideas, might either add or subtract to the number of “saves” they make!

Then there’s the quality of the shots. Does saving three poorly placed dribbles straight into your hands make you a better keeper than the guy who saves an 18 yard thunderbolt from De Bruyne at full stretch?

Then of course you have to consider how many of those shots were blocked by defenders, or ricocheted off another attacker, denying Pope the opportunity to make another save to add to the list!

So, as you can see, we don’t have to go too deep into modern trendy numbers, to see that how many saves our keeper makes isn’t really related to how good he is, so much as how good the opposition are, and how bad his defence is.

Many years ago statistics told us that 80% of dentists recommended Colgate toothpaste, so mums all around the country shot off down the local Co-Op in a bid to save little Billy’s yellowing teeth.

Turns out the statistics were misleading and 80% of dentists had actually recommended using toothpaste.

The function of sporting statistics is purely to entertain.

To fill in the gaps when the ball has gone out of play.

Cherry picking an interesting fact, manipulating it, and now trying to make it fit your argument is a development that has been grabbed by those without a valid argument to try to capture the gullible.

We have to remember that the same logic used to prove most statistics also reached the conclusion “If she weighed the same as a duck… she’s made of wood.”

Pope is quality and has been a brilliant addition to the team but don’t try to convince me that I’m right due to meaningless numbers.

