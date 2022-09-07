Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd visitor from Liverpool and Palace) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place):

Dear Mag,

Was in the pub after the Palace match and can’t believe how clueless some of our fans are.

To be fair, the ones I am talking about looked like they hadn’t kicked a ball ever before, real end of the line at school when it came to picking sides.

For this minority of Newcastle fans, their view is completely dictated by the result.

NUFC could have been rancid on Saturday but so long as they had won the game by whatever means, these supporters would have based everything around that. They wouldn’t have anything negative to say about the performance whatsoever.

This is football, these things happen. It is what makes the game so good…and also does your head in.

You can do everything right in a match and still not win, not saying NUFC did absolutely everything right but not that far off it. They simply saw everything go against them, with the Palace keeper having a blinder, referee/VAR a joke, their defenders getting in the way of so many shots, then the Newcastle players not always making the most of chances.

If Newcastle play every match like they did on Saturday, I would be well happy. We would win eight or nine out of every ten games.

Steven B

Dear Mag,

Crystal Palace fan here.

Had a great time up in the ‘Toon’ and happy with the point.

Not so happy though with people taking the p… about our support.

Palace have got one of the best fanbases and Selhurst Park easily at top end of atmospheres in Premier League.

Yes, I know we didn’t have many more than a thousand or so there at St James’ Park but guess you have heard about this cost of living crisis?

Holmesdale Fanatic

Dear Mag,

This article on Klopp!

What a load of garbage you speak.

You appear to have an axe to grind with pensioners.

Fact is you would love Jurgen at ‘Toon’, passionate and very successful coach unlike your boring mr nice guy and been sacked twice Mr Howe.

Alan O’Leary

Dear Mag,

Following Ricky Clewes’ article there are 3 other improvements that could be made to improve the game and stop gamesmanship (cheating).

Referees or their Assistants mark the spot on the touch line where the ball goes out of play with their spray and the throw in is taken from that mark, instead of encroaching 5 to 10 yards up the pitch, and always getting away with it. If taken from the incorrect place the throw in is then awarded to the opposing side.

At free kicks, if the opposing players do not retreat 10 yards then the kick is moved 10 yards further forward. It works in Rugby , I see no reason why it should not be adopted in football.

Goal kicks should be taken from corner of the side of the 6 yard area that the ball goes out, stopping the time wasting that all goalkeepers take in bringing the ball back into play.

I have had a similar email published in The Sunday Times today, September 4th , perhaps The Mag could join forces with them to garner support from the supporters of all teams to stop this cheating and improve the speed of the game.

I fully support the other actions mentioned in the article, especially the use of an independent timekeeper with a hooter to indicate the end of the first half and the game.

What do other supporters think ?

Les Ruffell

Dear Mag,

Just seen Chelsea have sacked Tuchel after a handful of matches and spending over a quarter of a billion in the transfer window.

Honestly, it was vomit-inducing all the sympathy we were supposed to have for Chelsea fans, when nearly 20 years too late something was done about Abramovich and his dodgy buying of trophies for the worst fanbase in the country.

At the rate they are going, these new Chelsea owners are going to take this small cockney club down into mediocrity, plus hopefully serious issues with FFP as no doubt they will be looking at buying window after window, new manager after new manager. Can’t wait to see the gaps increasingly appearing at Stamford Bridge even though it only holds around 40,000, as they desert and try to get into Arsenal or Spurs.

Johnny

Dear Mag,

Watched the game on BT last night (Wednesday 31 August) and our treatment and Liverpool’s was enlightening..

The BT pundits lauding pool and the feeling that nufc injury ravaged team was going to get a beating..

Steve Mcmanaman cheerleading and no real Newcastle voice.

As the game wore on it was plain that they were wrong, Klopp becoming a demented pixie flailing around, shouting, as we stifled salah et al…

Alexander Isak scoring a very nice goal and then having another chalked off for supposed offside.

I did notice none of the usual million lines 3 min check, instead immediately offside, carry on…

After the game, Liverpool not happy at all, as Newcastle United hadn’t read and followed the Liverpool script .

Anthony Stafford

Dear Mag,

I think it is only a question of time before we start picking up the wins that we are deserving.

The performance against Man City was class.

In a way it was as good against Liverpool. The scousers are nowhere near Man City now but Eddie Howe only had four first choice outfield players in the starting eleven – Trippier, Targett, Isak and Joelinton. Such a shame that the likes of Bruno, ASM and Callum Wilson weren’t available, as I think it could have been some night at Anfield!

All about holding your nerve and knowing that our club is finally heading the right way, under the new owners AND Eddie Howe.

Martin Knox

