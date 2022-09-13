News

Lee Mason left out once again after shambles at St James’ Park

After retiring as a referee, Lee Mason became a dedicated VAR official at the start of last season (as things stand, only he and Mike Dean are dedicated VAR officials (and no longer active referees), supposedly the experts…).

However, after presiding over the absolute disaster at St James’ Park ten days ago when Newcastle v Crystal Palace took place, the VAR official was dropped from the list of officials looking after last weekend’s upcoming Premier League matches.

Then of course the banning of all football last weekend meant that no referees or VAR officials were needed.

Interestingly though, of the four match officials (referees and VAR) in charge at the Newcastle v Palace and Chelsea v West Ham matches that saw such terrible decisions made and provoked so much controversy, Lee Mason was the only one of the quartet left out last weekend.

Michael Salisbury, the referee at St James’ Park for the Palace game, was set to be the VAR official covering Southampton v Brentford last Saturday.

Whilst, Jarred Gillett, who was the VAR official for Chelsea v West Ham was due to be the referee for Leicester v Aston Villa last weekend. Andy Madley also not penalised, he was the referee at Stamford Bridge a week past Saturday and he was also due to referee last weekend, Liverpool v Wolves on Saturday, until all football was cancelled.

Tuesday has seen the announcement of match officials for the resumption of Premier League football. Jarred Gillett will referee Forest v Fulham (and if fourth official for Tottenham v Leicester), whilst Michael Salisbury will be the VAR official for that game. Meanwhile, Andy Madley if fourth official for Everton v West Ham on Sunday.

Once again, Lee Mason the only one of the controversial quartet not to be allocated any official position at PL games this coming weekend.

Elsewhere though, interesting to see someone who played a key role in the worst blunder by match officials ever seen by Newcastle United fans, continuing to thrive.

Back in April 2017, Keith Stroud refused to allow Matt Ritchie to retake a penalty against Burton, after Dwight Gayle had encroached into the box. What made it all the more embarrassing was that none of the other three match officials knew the rules either, linesmen Matthew McGrath and David Avent, plus fourth official Tony Harrington. Indeed, Harrington was arguably more at fault than even the referee, because as fourth official he is detached from the action on the pitch and should have been able instantly to think, hang on – that’s not right. The referee Keith Stroud was banned from match official duties for the rest of that 2016/17 season, whilst the other three returned to duties after a few weeks.

Anyway, Tony Harrington has managed to somehow still climb the refereeing ladder and this week he referees Villa v Southampton on Friday, then fourth official at Wolves v Man City on Saturday. Tony Harrington refereed at St James’ Park in April, Almiron scoring that brilliant winner against Crystal Palace.

This weekend at St James’ Park, Newcastle take on Bournemouth, Craig Pawson the referee and Chris Kavanagh on VAR.

