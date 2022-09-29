News

Lee Mason gets recall following month off after shambles at St James’ Park

After retiring as a referee, Lee Mason became a dedicated VAR official at the start of last season (as things stand, only he and Mike Dean are dedicated VAR officials (and no longer active referees), supposedly the experts…).

It was Lee Mason who presided over the absolute disaster at St James’ Park at the start of September when Newcastle v Crystal Palace took place, the VAR official responsible for the ‘goal’ NUFC ‘scored’ ending up overturned.

The former referee intervening after the on the pitch referee (Michael Salisbury) had initially given a goal, Mason then making the situation even worse by showing the referee the worst possible action replay angle when he looked at the pitchside monitor. The goal disallowed for Willock making contact with the keeper, when if the referee had been shown the correct angle, he would have seen the Palace defender clearly push Willock.

Anyway, the VAR situation reached a peak that weekend, with a number of incidents. As well as the Newcastle ‘goal’ incident, West Ham found themselves the victims of a similarly ridiculous VAR intervention against Chelsea on the same day, losing 2-1 when denied a perfectly legitimate goal.

The uproar was met by the PGMOL (Referees, match officials organisation) with at last an admittance that something needed to be done, changes to be made and a review undertaken, with the West Ham and Newcastle ‘goal’ incidents noted as massive blunders.

Nothing official was said…but the following weekend (Saturday 10 September), all of the match officials (referees and VAR) who had been involved in those West Ham and Newcastle blunders carried on as normal, allocated Premier League matches. That is, apart from Lee Mason, who was dropped from the list of officials looking after that weekend’s upcoming Premier League matches.

As it happened, those matches were never played, due to the passing of the Queen.

When football resumed the following weekend (Saturday 17 September), fans looked with interest at the list of match officials.

Same scenario as what had been planned the previous weekend, everybody continuing as normal, apart from Lee Mason who was again left out.

Fast forward to now and the upcoming weekend’s matches, this time Lee Mason has been brought back in. Mason given the VAR role for Southampton v Everton at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Still nothing announced officially but it looks as though Lee Mason left out for a month as punishment, then allowed to return. Newcastle United fans may have avoided having him this weekend but the game at Fulham sees our old mate Mike Dean on VAR duties (referee is Darren England).

There is 100% a need for a more open approach from both the Premier League and PGMOL when dealing with the issue of match officials and especially the use of VAR. As for whether Lee Mason was made an example of and banned / dropped for a month (effectively only two weeks as we had an international break), it would be good to have some official confirmation as to whether or not that was the case.

