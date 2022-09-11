Opinion

Just how do you explain what went on outside the ground to this generation?

When the fixture list came out, what was the first Newcastle United game you looked for?

First home game? Last away game? Boxing day ?

Me, I look for September 18th. That’s because it’s my birthday and ever since this day way back in 1976, I have tried to be at this Newcastle United game, no matter where life took me.

It has become a tradition.

That 1976 game was at Elland Road, Leeds away. It was my first away game “alone”. I am standing with the big lads.

I’m turning 17 and I have the brain of a teenage boy, which as we all know is the equivalent of a one year old cocker spaniel. The game is manic, both on and off the pitch. 2-2, with three goals in the last ten minutes meaning everyone is really stoked up as we come out.

It was complete and utter carnage.

Really scary stuff as those of us going home by train had to try and fight our way back to the station .

Some made it, some didn’t.

I was in the second group, getting my backside seriously kicked before taking refuge with a few others on the hard shoulder of the M621, before the police rounded us up.

Suffice to say, it is a game that has lived long in my memory. I have the scars to remind me.

There haven’t actually been that many games on my birthday , so I quickly realised I needed to have a 24 hour window to make this tradition work.

So my next game I will refer to is Sep 17th 1997. I guess you remember this one?

Tino 3 Barcelona 2.

It was possibly the greatest night at St James’ Park (so far). The atmosphere was spinetingling and the team were inspired. We call it Tino’s night but actually it was Keith Gillespie’s greatest game in black and White.

It could have been the perfect night for me because in the words of Martin Luther King, “I had a dream” the night before. I saw Tino score three and NUFC win 3-1. So I had to have a bet.

As we went into the last minute I am on for about 500 quid. Then Luis Figo scores. Bo..ocks. Where is a pig’s head when you need one? However, missing out on a lot of cash still couldn’t ruin this night.

The last game I’m going to remember is against Sheffield Wednesday. It could have been September 18th 1990, which was a midweek night game at Hillsborough. Thousands of Geordies make the trip and we were winning going into injury time. That is until Stuart McCall spoilt the trip home.

However, instead I thought September 19th 1999 was a better choice.

Newcastle are bottom of the league, having just sacked Gullit after the Sunderland defeat, Bobby takes over and this is his first home game.

Newcastle 8 Wednesday 0. The game was obviously amazing but what I remember most is the atmosphere in town afterwards.

You would have thought we had won the Cup, not moved off the bottom. So much alcohol is consumed that I needed to take an emergency day’s holiday on the Monday.

So we come to this season.

Somehow I don’t see the Bournemouth birthday game (assuming it goes ahead…) living as long in the memory as those three do, but you never know.

Maybe our new centre-forward can emulate a Shearer with five, or Tino with three.

I would be happy if he gets one like Paul Cannell at Leeds

The good thing is, I don’t think I’m going to get a good kicking this time.

