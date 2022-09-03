Opinion

Jurgen Klopp – I realised it went a lot deeper…his star is on the wane and he is in pain

Like many Newcastle fans, I was irritated beyond words by the antics of Jurgen Klopp and his benchful of bozos on Wednesday night.

Every time a Newcastle player tackled a red, he was raging. Every time one of our players went down, he was apoplectic with ire. Everything seemed to make him angry.

His man-made thatch was flopping like a seal landing on a beach. His Turkey teeth were bared like those of a rabid dog, to the point where his lower set looked like it would destroy the upper. He looked like one of those red-faced pensioners you see in the Question Time audience when someone suggests Brexit isn’t working.

At the time, his preposterous over-reacting was getting on my wick, but having had time to get over the proceedings, I realise it was nothing to do with the 98 minutes plus we played at Anfield. It goes deeper than that. His star is on the wane and he is in pain.

I like Jurgen Klopp. He’s been good for English football. He is smart, funny, kind and generous. He is friendly and engaging… when things are going his way. However, when they are not, he becomes the vitriolic pensioner raging against the dying of the light.

Firstly, Manchester City are going to walk the league this year – I’d also make them favourites for the Champions League – and five games in, Klopp knows it. All his talk of mentality monsters and team spirit can’t disguise the fact that his squad is tiring and ageing in front of his eyes. They sold Sadio Mane and they look light without him. Trent Alexander Arnold is being found out as a defender and the midfield is creaking. Salah looks like a spent force at the moment.

Over the last few seasons, Liverpool have been close to City, and could legitimately claim to be one of the ‘big two’ in the Premier League. However, not only do they suddenly find themselves trailing in Man City’s wake, Arsenal’s young squad and Tottenham under Conte look like decent outfits. Both are ahead of Liverpool on current form, for sure. Klopp is feeling the strain. He’s becoming weighed down by the pressure.

Then Newcastle turned up at Anfield and refused to know their place. They had the audacity to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool, and with better refereeing and a VAR official who could see, could have come away with three points. They certainly deserved one.

Newcastle did the same against Man City and all we got from Guardiola was praise. Pep is a much classier person, of course, but he was also speaking relaxed in the knowledge that his team could win just about everything this season. Klopp – literally – couldn’t take it, hence we saw histrionics, despair, anger and resentment. He expected three easy points. Instead, he got a fight, and he nearly lost it.

Jurgen Klopp has seen the future and he isn’t in it. Manchester City are getting better. Tottenham are getting better. Arsenal are getting better. And Newcastle United – those party-crashing upstarts – are getting better too. Liverpool are getting worse, and an ageing man with artificial teeth and artificial hair beating his chest like a geriatric Tarzan can’t make things better any more.

Klopp won’t be at Liverpool forever – they won’t jettison him now, but they will in a couple of seasons. He is running out of ideas, so instead of coaching we get theatre. It’s sad, but he’s not the first and he won’t be the last. He has plenty of fans in the media, and the Liverpool fans love him, but if the teams in the Premier League continue to travel on their current trajectories, that won’t last.

Had it been one of the ‘top’ sides at Anfield on Wednesday night, we wouldn’t have seen the undignified display Klopp treated us to. He’d have been more respectful were it Real Madrid or Manchester United. That is because they are part of the ruling elite, along with Liverpool. There is a members club in European football; everyone knows who they want in it, and who they don’t, and we nearly had a European Super League because of it. Newcastle United are definitely not welcome, hence the Premier League doing whatever they could to prevent the takeover, and hence Jurgen Klopp raging at the glimpse of the future he was given.

Like I said at the start of this piece, I was irritated by Klopp’s antics on the touchline, but now I realise they weren’t all about Newcastle United. What we witnessed on Wednesday was Klopp coming to the realisation that he’ll never recover his glory days. Newcastle United – without their best players – gave them a rigorous examination, and they got through it with luck, not talent. Now I feel a bit sorry for him. There comes a time for all of us where our powers begin to desert us. It’s inevitable but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt. Jurgen Klopp is hurting. If he had confidence in his abilities, he would not have behaved as he did.

When Liverpool come to St James’ Park in February, some Newcastle fans may want to give Klopp a hard time. I’m suggesting we don’t. Let’s ruffle his hair (watch out for static electricity), look sympathetic, and say “there, there, Jurgen. The mackems will have a vacancy soon enough.”

