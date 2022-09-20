News

Joelinton explains to media in Brazil about Newcastle United transformation under Eddie Howe and new owners

Apart from the Newcastle United fans, if there is one person who has loved the arrival of Eddie Howe and the new owners, it is Joelinton.

After the shambles the player and fans experienced under Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley, a real new start for everybody.

Joelinton arrived at a club that was falling apart, twelve years of Mike Ashley ownership meaning that Newcastle United were only heading one way.

Ashley forcing out Rafa Benitez and then making no attempt to keep the two players (Rondon and Perez) who had scored 55% (23 of 42) of NUFC’s Premier League goals in the 2018/19 season.

The over the top negative Steve Bruce tactics leaving Joelinton as a very isolated figure up front, the NUFC owner and head coach having paid £40m for a new club record signing BUT then playing him out of position. Joelinton having been used to playing a more withdrawn role towards the left side, where he had done really well that 2018/19 season for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

The shambles reaching a peak when with Steve Bruce not having a clue how to set the team up, or get the best out of Joelinton, he ended up sidelining the club’s record signing on a regular basis. Joelinton starting just 28 of Bruce’s final 50 Premier League matches in charge at Newcastle United.

However, in the present day, Joelinton now loving it at St James’ Park, especially now he is being played in his best position by Eddie Howe, in a team that is looking to get on the front foot as much as possible.

Joelinton speaking to the Gringolandia podcast and declaring how much he is enjoying life at Newcastle United under Eddie Howe and the new ownership, as compared to the first two (and a bit) years when Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley were in control:

“It is a great happiness.

“After two very difficult years, in which I didn’t have the support of the fans like I have today.

“I know it is fans, football is passion, it is emotion, and when you are a striker who came to score the goals, isn’t scoring, then criticism will come.

“It is normal.

]”However, we feel sad for not helping on the pitch, not scoring the goals we want to score.

“But today I’m happy for this support from the fans, the affection they show me every game, on a daily basis, on the street, on social networks.

“It is very gratifying.

“We can never hope for everything we dream of.

“Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t.

“I am very happy to be here playing in the best league in the world.

“Being in Europe for eight years is not easy, we see many players who come and go, but I think I’ve been resilient about it.

“I spent two years in Austria, I thought about going back, but I kept working, and everything I’m living (now), I worked for it.

“I hope to continue here (at Newcastle United) for many years to come.”

Newcastle United to be successful?

“We know that even with money, with new owners, it’s not something that will happen overnight. We know that there are many teams that are (currently) ahead of us.

“We have been doing a good job, the club is giving full support, the fans too.

“Of course we have this desire to win a title but we know it’s not that fast.

“We’ve been evolving, we hope to do well in the cups, fight for a spot in international competition (Europe).

“People are capable (here at Newcastle United) and I hope that in two, three years we can win titles for our fans, because they deserve it.”

