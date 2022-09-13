Opinion

Joelinton edging closer to Brazil squad as now Eddie Howe significantly changes what is asked of him

It is now three years and two months since Joelinton arrived at Newcastle United.

Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce buying a £40m goalscoring centre-forward from Hoffenheim to solve the goals issue at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United had scored only 42 Premier League goals the season before (2018/19) and Mike Ashley bizarrely happy to make no effort to keep Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez, as they followed Rafa Benitez out of the club.

After the signing of Miguel Almiron at the end of the January 2019 transfer window, he had formed an impressive trio with Perez and Rondon, that helped provide a far greater attacking threat in the final months of that season.

So much so that between them, Perez (12) and Rondon (11) ended up with 23 Premier League goals, an astonishing 55% of the entire PL goals total (42) that 2018/19 season.

When both Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce heralded Joelinton as the perfect replacement for Rondon and to be the stand out focus for Newcastle’s goalscoring, a lot of fans looked at the facts and struggled to understand exactly how they had formed this opinion…

In his one season of Bundesliga football, Joelinton had showed a lot of promise, BUT as a support player to the main striker, generally playing a deeper role to the left and contributing seven league goals that 2018/19 season BUT really it was his other strengths and overall play that had stood out.

The incompetence of the brains trust, Ashley and Bruce, seeing their brilliant plan almost turn into complete disaster, Joelinton with only six goals across his first two Premier League seasons and indeed Steve Bruce ending up regularly not even playing the club’s £40m record signing.

Moving swiftly on…

So much has changed at St James’ Park since the takeover 11 months ago BUT maybe nothing has changed more than Joelinton.

Eddie Howe quickly recognised where the player’s real strengths lay and has turned him into a real midfield powerhouse.

However, this season is seeing another transformation for our 26 year old midfielder, Joelinton edging closer to the Brazil squad as now Eddie Howe significantly changes what is asked of him, building on the basics of what he already does so well.

On top of the combative role he carries out so well, the Head Coach now asking Joelinton to add more going forward, these stats tables below proving the point…

Scratching below the surface, these Other 14 (who specialise in stats for clubs who aren’t ‘big six’ clubs) updated tables give us some key information on Joelinton:

Passes into penalty area:

Chances created per 90 minutes:

Then of course doing the usual stuff as well, most pressures applied in the last round of PL matches against Palace:

Joelinton is getting better all the time under Eddie Howe, just how good can he get?

