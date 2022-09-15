News

Jamal Lewis named in international squad as Newcastle United fans wait to see if Eddie Howe uses him

Steve Bruce paid £15m for Jamal Lewis in September 2020, only to then completely sideline him from his Premier League starting eleven.

Despite the defence ending up a shambles, Steve Bruce not giving Jamal Lewis a single Premier League start in his (Bruce’s) final eight months at Newcastle.

Eddie Howe came in and along with pretty much every other single player, got Jamal Lewis playing a lot better than under the previous head coach. However, after four promising Premier League starts in late November and early December 2021, the Northern Ireland international was hit by injury.

Pre-season saw Jamal Lewis still on his way back to full fitness after surgery and eventually named in the Premier League matchday squads against Liverpool and Palace, as well as playing the second half at Tranmere in the League Cup.

Interesting to see where he now fits in Eddie Howe’s plans, after having been confirmed in the official NUFC Premier League 25 man squad for the first half of this season.

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has named his squad on Thursday morning for the Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece.

That Northern Ireland squad including Newcastle’s Jamal Lewis.

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Trevor Carson, Conor Hazard.

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Paddy McNair, Conor Bradley, Jamal Lewis, Tom Flanagan, Ciaron Brown, Paddy Lane, Kofi Balmer.

Midfielders: Steven Davis, Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson, George Saville, Jordan Thompson, Alistair McCann, Shea Charles, Conor McMenamin.

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Gavin Whyte, Shayne Lavery, Dion Charles

Matt Targett is obviously first choice left-back at Newcastle United now, however, if for any reason he isn’t available, I do hope Jamal Lewis gets his chance ahead of the likes of Dummett or Ritchie. Whilst maybe depending on who the opposition are, whether I would choose Dan Burn (much better in the middle) or Jamal Lewis at full-back. Lewis giving you more going forward.

