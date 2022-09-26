Opinion

How Sunderland fans are feeling ahead of Newcastle United takeover first anniversary

As we approach the first anniversary of the Newcastle United takeover by the Saudi PIF, Reuben Brothers and PCP Capital Partners, it was quite refreshing to catch up with how the Sunderland fans are currently feeling.

On their RTG site I actually read some sensible comments from Sunderland fans, pointing out how sad it was for them having a complete thread dedicated to what is happening at Newcastle United.

The peasants are in dissident mode and seem to be rejecting the inane ramblings of chief ‘cutter and paster’ on all things humanly righteous, ‘Exile 1968’.

I regularly get obscene pelters off this utter fool, who is usually backed up by his bitter, twisted and jealous ally who used to frequent our Mag comments sections (*name witheld).

Yes, there were a few voices of reason on their ‘Sportswashing’ thread, questioning where had all the human rights loudmouths been before last October.

The cleverer mackems even asked if there would have been such a response and apparent outrage if the Saudis had bought one of those other northern powerhouses…Leeds, Boro or Hull instead of us.

All very amusing and good cràic.

‘Exile’ said last week he would like to meet up with yours truly to debate human rights.

Diplomacy isn’t my forte and the conversation wouldn’t last long.

We all know it is just pure jealousy and a deep hatred of Newcastle that brings him to his laptop.

If it’s any consolation, I will admit that I actually despise all mackems and their tinpot club too.

However, I’m also a football man who sees through the corruption within the EPL and the Septic Six.

The Sunderland fans are only ever happy as long as we are suffering too, it’s what floats their permanently sinking boat.

I’ve said it many times in the last 12 months that Newcastle United have been given a chance and that’s all it is, a ‘Rocky Balboa’ chance in a million.

And this is what is eating their Wearside hearts out.

