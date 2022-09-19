Opinion

How it was when it was – Newcastle United 1979-1985

Reading Brian Standen’s recent excellent article examining how it all started for him with Newcastle United, I thought I’d try and provide some light-hearted relief in between contemplating how to avoid Monday’s score and watching the packaged highlights later in the day.

It was Brian’s link to Brighton and Hove Albion that got me thinking. For they were our opponents the first time I visited St James’ Park. It was 5 May 1979 and we lost.

My old man had been persuaded to take me. I believe it was the first and last time, although I have taken him on a few occasions since, including the time I won a pair of tickets for the West Stand at school; maybe another tale for another day about greed and corruption at Newcastle United at the time?

The 1978/79 season in the second tier hadn’t been great. By the time Brighton turned up we’d lost three of the last eight home games, including that awful 4-1 reverse to the Mackems, finished the season in a disappointing 8th with a negative goal difference to boot.

On a gloriously sunny day, Brighton hammered us 3-1 (I say hammered because my recollection is that we were three down quite early). My other memories of the day included observing the camber on the immaculately manicured pitch from the E Wing paddock, the nets pulled nice and tight and held in by proper pegs, not the half bricks that I was accustomed to at the local park where I watched the Gateshead and District Sunday League, and above all else, a hell of a following from the south coast. They filled all of the Leazes End and had a fair few in the East Stand as well. Contrast that with the dozen or so who bothered making the trek some four years later for the Trelford Mills extravaganza.

Curiously, I also learned that there were public toilets under the Bigg Market that day, having been dragged in there on the way home when I’d presumably been caught short – and yes, nowadays they serve alcohol in the very spot I once relieved myself. Final point, the Mackems were denied promotion because of Brighton’s win. Revenge for the 4-1? You bet!

If I’m being honest, I cannot recall the next time I went. Strange, given the memories I have of that era. I know I couldn’t get anywhere near the place on the day King Kev made his debut and missed that one, but it was the 82/83 season when I got into the groove, although away games would have to wait another year.

Whilst finishing 5th only three points behind Leicester who gained promotion in the then automatic third spot was hugely disappointing, that was mainly because of last day shenanigans when we beat Sheffield Wednesday and someone erroneously told everyone in the Gallowgate corner that other results had gone our way and we were up. That was the first time I made it onto the playing surface, something that I was to repeat a few times, although always away from SJP, over the next few years.

The following season was awesome. Not only because we were promoted but because that was the first time I noticed this new phenomenon taking hold at football stadia the length and breadth of the land.

What I’m talking about is the casual subculture, something often described as a subsection of football culture that is typified by hooliganism and the wearing of expensive designer clothing. My penchant for designer clothing began with white G Vilas Puma tennis shoes, bleached jeans and a Pringle jumper, all acquired at Christmas 1983, shortly before my 15th birthday, a feat that was somehow pulled off by my mother who spent her time cleaning offices and didn’t have the sort of money necessary to equip her teenage son with the latest gear. As for the hooliganism, I certainly witnessed some hairy stuff and I knew a lot of lads who were into it in a big way, with some of them later being part of the Gremlins or even the Bender Squad (Tony M). For me, the casual movement was all about the clothes, a sense of belonging, the camaraderie and the laughs that went with the trials and tribulations of supporting Newcastle United and travelling near and far for the best part of a decade, before the Halls priced me out in the early nineties.

Back to the 83/84 season and I made my away day debut at Maine Road in the February. Unbelievably, we also won 2-1 with early goals from King Kev and Peter Beardsley. I made the journey courtesy of Armstrong Galley, so there wasn’t much in the way of action off the pitch for me personally, although others I’ve spoken to over the years have a different tale to tell.

Not so when I went back in November 1985. We lost 1-0 and I lost an Armani jumper which was ragged off my back in a fracas with some Mancunian scallies outside the ground. How I loved that jumper and I still miss it dearly. Anyway, 18 months earlier, in addition to the elation of winning on my away day debut, one of my abiding memories was of the massive roar that went up when the Mancs pulled one back early in the second half. The crowd was over 41,000 and some estimate that we took 7,000 to 8,000 but the noise from the home fans at that particular moment left a lasting impression on me, something that became all too familiar as we shipped lots more goals away from home in my presence over the next several years.

At Blackburn, being a good Catholic and with it being Good Friday, I starved because all they had on offer in the way of hospitality were hotdogs, burgers and meat and potato pies. We drew 1-1, another precious point as we edged towards the promised land. Huddersfield, last away game, was funny. Another draw and the place where we clinched promotion, but in all the excitement I was convinced we’d won 3-2 (those who were at Leeds Road that day will recall we bundled the ball into the net three times in a frenetic run up to half time, which got us back from an early two goal deficit). Afterwards, half the bus was with me, whilst half knew the correct score was 2-2 and that one of the aforementioned goals had been disallowed.

Towards the end of that unforgettable season, we also hammered Carlisle 5-1 on East Monday. I think at one point, we were two to the good, but Carlisle (who weren’t bad, had beaten us 3-1 at Brunton Park and in the end finished seventh) were looking dangerous early in the second half and awarded a penalty at the Leazes End. Kevin Carr saved it and before we’d stopped celebrating that, Waddle had crossed for King Kev to head home our third. From nearly 2-1 at a very dangerous phase in the game to being 3-0 up in less than a minute was as good as it gets. And the icing on the cake that day was Huddersfield winning at Maine Road – ‘United are up, say City’ proclaimed the back page of the Chronicle as our minds wandered and we thought about trips to places like Anfield and Old Trafford. But not before we said Auf Wiedersehen to King Kev when he took a chopper out of SJP after his testimonial. Very emotional.

As it happens, Old Trafford was our fifth game of the following season. We won the first three and sat proudly on top of League Division One by the time the ref had signalled the end of our 3-0 demolition of Aston Villa, where I stood on the Gallowgate for the last time I did so voluntarily and without duress. What I mean by that, is that I only elected to stand there in future if the Leazes End was fully allocated to away fans (and even then, I’d try and get into the E wing paddock).

I’d been to Filbert Street for our opening fixture, a 3-2 win and a fact that was lost on me until Bazoox reminded us, Steve Carney with his one and only goal for the club that day. I’d missed the Sheffield Wednesday game on August bank holiday because I was in London visiting relatives. After Villa, we (but not me) went to Arsenal on the Tuesday evening, and suffered our first defeat of the new campaign.

If it had been lively at Leicester, let’s just say Man Utd was on another level. Being chased through Piccadilly Gardens after alighting the train, set the tone for the rest of my time in Manchester that day. Odd memories return and it was outside Old Trafford where I recall buying a copy of the Manchester version of the Pink after our 5-0 drubbing. Brilliant, I thought, all of the results and how very efficient, being available so soon after the final whistle. That’s until I realised it was a half time version of the popular newspaper, which turned out to be as useless as our performance (although to be fair, we had held our own for the first forty minutes).

The significance of the Villa match being the last time I stood on the Gallowgate is because thereafter, I frequented the Leazes End, preferring to pay half price into the corner next to Leazes Terrace and taking my chances with the metal fence and the often overzealous stewards, to get into the centre where for some reason they charged full price only, but it was after all, closer to the away fans who we would both goad and look up and down for fashion tips.

It was at that time the Leazes End had become a catwalk of sorts, with all the lads showing up in the latest, sort after piece of apparel. Sergio Tacchini and Fila tracksuit tops were big at the time, giving way to Kappa ski coats as autumn turned to winter. I was mad for the Lacoste crocodile more than anything else, until Spring arrived and with it, Burberry and Aquascutum whose golfing jackets and checked shirts became all the rage.

The 84/85 season reacquainted us with the Mackems and we took the Fulwell on Easter Monday, drawing 0-0 after our win on New Year’s Day, courtesy of a Peter Beardsley hat-trick.

The final table shows we finished 14th, although only three points above the relegation zone. But the Mackems went down and in truth, that goalless draw at Joker Park more or less meant we were safe whilst at the same time, sealing their fate. And so it ultimately transpired.

That season saw some other notable highlights. The off with Everton on a grey and misty autumn lunchtime over by Madisons nightclub, where some of the worst violence I ever saw before or after a football match occurred, lives long in the memory. As does the 5-5 draw at QPR, where typical of us, we were 4-0 up at half time and even winning 5-3 with 90 minutes on the clock. Shepherds Bush could be an intimidating place for a 16-year-old away fan and his mates. Don’t let anyone tell you QPR are a soft touch, that was a very scary afternoon.

As the curtain fell on the 84/85 season, I got onto the pitch at Carrow Road, celebrating the Canaries relegation to the second division after me and my mate had been approached by a guy wearing a suit outside the ground and given prime tickets. I recall using the roof of the dugout as a launch pad when the ref blew for time. That was the day of the Bradford fire, where 56 people lost their lives in the match against Lincoln City, which had started in a celebratory atmosphere with the home team receiving the Third Division championship trophy. There are more important things it would seem.

Norwich away was also a month before my ‘O’ levels which signalled the end of school and a long summer where a part time job meant money for designer wear but above all else, there was a yearning for the next season to get underway.

