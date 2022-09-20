Opinion

How have Chelsea got away with this one? The biggest get out of jail card in footballing history

This is another one of the things bothering me for a considerable time period which (as far as I know) has completely slipped under the radar of the footballing world.

Perhaps it is so because it needs more understanding of methods deployed in the financial world than the footballing one but here it is (please bear with me, by the end it should hopefully be worth your while).

Claim/Opinion: The writing off of Chelsea FC’s almost £1.5 billion loan from former owner Roman Abramovich is the biggest get-out-of-jail card (or biggest financial doping depending on how you look at it) in the history of sport.

Before I arrive at the analysis of the above, I’d like to make a small tangential turn towards another interesting overlooked aspect of the Chelsea takeover ie why there was an explosion of interest from would be buyer consortiums for this hyper-priced sporting entity, before I hope to make a segue back towards the main headline proposition.

Without getting into the laundry list, the reported interested parties / willing bidders / investors included the Ricketts family and Ken Griffin, Martin Broughton and Josh Harris, Nick Candy, Stephen Pagliuca, Boehly and Wyss and Goldstein and Clearlake Capital and Barbara Charone, Aethel Partners, Catalina and Partners and some S Korean backers, Saudi Media Group, Taiwan’s Tsai family and a few other parties – this is mostly billionaires and venture capital firms with some political connections thrown in.

To add to this, there were wealthy sportspersons like Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams (herself a start up investor), Coe, Vialli, John Terry, even boxers like Mayweather and Pacquiao were interested – though didn’t join any bids. Names from the entertainment world like Beyonce and Taylor Swift were added to the rumours. Conor McGregor did an ‘Elon Musk’ when teasing a bid on social media. Why was the who’s who of the entire global elite interested in this particular English franchise, more than any other sporting entity up for sale in the past, especially with the price demanded being far in excess of £3 billion, higher than Man Utd’s market (NYSE) based valuation at the time?

The answer lies in the circumstances and rules surrounding this deal. With the UK government mandating that the ENTIRE proceeds of the sale must go to charity(s), this opened up a unique opportunity. Over the last decade we have seen numerous billionaires pledge a significant proportion of their wealth to charity. While on the surface this may appear noble, as outlined in detailed investigations by publications such as The Guardian and NY Times, this was to reduce, even eliminate, future tax payouts on their wealth, while large parts of the money could be rerouted via charitable trusts as donation / investment into allied entities – think Bezos giving $10 billion to combat climate change through the (gulp) Bezos Earth Fund. The case of Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla ‘donating’ 99% of their wealth to a charity where the primary beneficiary / trustee would be their infant daughter, featured quite prominently.

Most countries across the globe give tax breaks to the wealthy in lieu of charitable donations, Corporate Social Responsibility activities and Goodwill on the books. Here then was a ‘business deal’ where the proceeds would be ‘forced’ into charitable trusts thus providing potential tax breaks several years into the future for all consortium members of the winning bid. A £4.3 billion (including investment over the next decade) lottery then, which was won by the Boehly and Wyss and Goldstein and Clearlake consortium, to the envy of all other worldwide suitors like no other opportunity ever provided to any set of wealthy individuals – which was not of their own making – that I can recall.

This now brings us to the moot point. Chelsea had a perennial cloud overhanging it for two decades. That of an ever increasing (£1.5 billion at the end) interest free loan from Abramovich which would get called in during any potential sale during normal times and cause buyers to possibly back out, or for the club to go under if it had to pay it back in one shot.

With the UK Government mandating that no proceeds, including the loan repayment, could find its way back to the Russian oligarch, the loan was written off under a kind of duress. If we look at the market valuation of football clubs by Deloitte / Forbes or other authorities until 2021, we find that Chelsea’s valuation was ~ £2.2 billion ($3.2b @ Apr’21 $-£ conversion rate).

Why then did the consultants in charge of sale – Raine Group – push for bids closer to £3.5 billion (the £4.25 billion Boehly led winning bid includes a commitment to £1.75 billion of future investment into club)? If £1.5 billion in loans had to be called in this would make sense – the valuation + outstanding debt = ~£3.5 billion. Boehly (and others) likely bid that amount due to the competition for claiming the future tax benefits accrued, as well as the higher valuation of Chelsea forming a base for future increased valuation when seeking partial exit in 2032+ (post 10 year lock-in) to recoup part of their investments (this is unfortunately how the Venture Capitalist start up world works).

But what this situation also created was a free once in a millenia bonus for Chelsea FC. They’d been sold WITHOUT having to pay back a PENNY of the loan and yet have it written off their books. After £1.5 billion ‘financial doping’ by Abramovich over two decades to win trophies, they no longer had to pay the bill for that success, a bill which was always hanging in the background like the Sword of Damocles. I initially expected the new owners to take over the debt and that being the reason for the £3.5 billion valuation and was stunned to find out the PL, FA, FIFA, govt, tax authorities etc everyone had just given them a free pass. The government went so far as to say they were writing off any taxes accruing to them from the sale (minus costs) in order to help the sale go through – a potential hit of 10s of millions of pounds to taxpayers when ironically, the buyers were likely to get tax breaks in their respective home countries due to the money paid finding its way to Charities via escrow accounts.

I am sure this wouldn’t have happened if the name of the club involved was Newcastle United or Leicester City. This now reimagines Chelsea’s credit lines / ratings at max capacity and could help decrease cost of future spends, thereby aiding them on their Profit and Loss and Balance sheet statements and possibly even in FFP (Financial Fair Play) terms.

It certainly seems to have helped in terms of transfers with Chelsea breaking the World record for transfer spend in a single window this summer.

The amount of loan written off is staggering. For that amount to have effectively been added to the club’s valuation is mind boggling beyond belief (think of liabilities being transferred to assets side by a snap of the fingers). The government may believe it was doing what was right, but in doing it in the way they did, they have unfairly given Chelsea a huge (positive) handicap, the full benefits of which we may not realise until way into the future.

In a Premier League already reeling with big inequalities amongst its members, this is an unneeded and unwanted extra twist that sadly no one seems to have considered yet. No one apart from Chelsea’s new owners I guess.

Money may not be guaranteed to buy success, but in the world of football and especially with an amount this big, it’s as close to a sure thing as you can get. Chelsea effectively got two bites of the poisoned apple – in 2002 and 2022 – but savoured the apple’s benefits both times with the poison’s effect falling instead on their competitors both times.

