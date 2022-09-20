News

Holland official announcement – Sven Botman decision

Tuesday morning has seen an official announcement from Holland, regarding Sven Botman.

The Dutch national side’s official website releasing a statement (see below) after the Newcastle United defender approached his international coach.

Erwin van de Looi is the Holland Under 21s boss and Sven Botman has told him he won’t be joining up with them for the squad get together this week.

The statement saying that Sven Botman wants to instead concentrate solely on preparing for Newcastle United’s upcoming matches, starting in 11 days time with the trip to Fulham.

Experience has shown so far, that just like Rafa Benitez, Eddie Howe often favours starting with players he has been able to work with during an international break, when club football kicks off again.

Dan Burn got the nod ahead of Sven Botman on Saturday against Bournemouth and I’m guessing that if the Dutch defender had been absent from the NUFC training ground for most of these days leading up to Fulham away, then pretty much zero chance of Botman forcing his way back in for this next Newcastle match.

So far, Sven Botman has looked excellent, starting four Premier League games and on as a sub in another. In three of the five matches he has been involved in, Newcastle have kept three clean sheets and conceded only that excellent strike from distance against Wolves when Willock could / should have done better in terms of blocking the shot.

The exception was the 3-3 draw against Man City and they have been scoring for fun this season, scoring another 26 goals in the other eight competitive matches they have played.

You can’t blame Sven Botman for prioritising football at his new club at this time in his career.

Despite having played loads of first team football at such a young age, a key figure as a 20 year old when helping Lille win Ligue 1, then excelling in the Premier League, Sven Botman hasn’t played a single minute for the Dutch senior side. Indeed, apart from a single call up back in November 2020 he has never even been included in the senior set-up.

Holland must have some seriously good depth in the middle of defence if thinking they don’t need to include the Newcastle defender at this moment in time.

I have no doubt that if it had been a case of a senior squad call this month, Sven Botman wouldn’t now be withdrawing. However, with him still not getting included in what looks a key squad (the last before the World Cup one) this month, the NUFC player clearly appears to be writing off any remote chance of going to Qatar. So instead now looking to excel for his club and looking ahead to forcing his way into future Holland squads, as they will then be preparing for the next Euros after Qatar.

Disappointment for the player at the moment but almost certainly good news for Newcastle United you have to think.

One less player at risk of injury / fatigue due to the World Cup finals AND somebody with a point to prove in club football, to get the attention of the national set-up in the future.

Holland official announcement – 20 September 2022:

‘Sven Botman (Newcastle United FC) will not join the Dutch Juniors this international period. Botman has indicated to Jong Oranje coach Erwin van de Looi that he wants to focus on his club during the international match in September and therefore not make himself available. No replacement will be called for Botman. The selection of Jong Oranje now consists of 22 players.

Botman has so far played twelve international matches for the Dutch Juniors and scored twice. He made his debut on September 8, 2020 in the game against Norway (2-0 win).

The Dutch Juniors will start the practice campaign for the European Championship 2023 this week. Erwin van de Looi’s team plays practice matches in and against Belgium and Romania. The match against Belgium will be played on Friday, September 23 at 6.30 pm in Leuven and the confrontation against Romania is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27 at 5 pm (Dutch time) in Cluj.’

