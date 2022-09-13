Opinion

Great news on Newcastle United internationals front

Almost time for Newcastle United internationals once again.

The first and last international break of this Premier League season before the final squads are selected for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Some Newcastle United internationals already selected, with others to come.

Tuesday morning has seen a surprise recall for Ryan Fraser to the Scotland squad.

The Newcastle United winger selected by former NUFC number two Steve Clarke.

Ryan Fraser – Scotland

Wednesday 21 September – Scotland v Ukraine

Saturday 24 September – Scotland v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday 27 September – Ukraine v Scotland (to be played in Krakow, Poland)

Miguel Almiron – Paraguay

Friday 23 September – Paraguay v UAE (to be played in Austria)

Tuesday 27 September – Paraguay v Morocco (To be played in Spain)

Bruno Guimaraes – Brazil

Friday 23 September – Brazil v Ghana (to be played in France)

Tuesday 27 September – Brazil v Tunisia (to be played in France)

Excellent news that both Bruno (still no Joelinton for Brazil though…) and Miggy will be staying in Europe rather than facing long return trips to South America. With Newcastle set to play away at Fulham on Saturday 1 October, the pair would have been big doubts for that game at Craven Cottage, certainly in terms of starting the match.

Chris Wood – New Zealand

Thursday 22 September – Australia v New Zealand

Sunday 25 September – New Zealand vs Australia

Even Chris Wood sees his final / second match being played early in the international fortnight, allowing him plenty of time to head back for training with Newcastle ahead of the Fulham game.

Elliot Anderson – Scotland Under 21s

Thursday 22 September

Northern Ireland Under-21s v Scotland Under-21s

Sunday 25 September

Scotland Under-21s v Northern Ireland Under-21s

(Lucas de Bolle also in that Scotland Under 21s squad but he is out on loan at Hamilton)

England

Still waiting for the England squad, Trippier and Pope looking certainties to be named, whilst Callum Wilson also hoping to get a recall if back to full fitness.

England play away in Italy on Friday 23 September and then home to Germany at Wembley on Monday 26 September.

