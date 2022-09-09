News

Government guidance issued for Premier League and all other sports during National Mourning period

The Government has issued guidance for the Premier League and all other sports and entertainment, during this period of National Mourning after the death of the Queen.

In a statement from the Cabinet Office titled ‘Guidance for the Period of National Mourning’, The Government giving advice to those involved in organising sporting and entertainment events.

The UK Government telling the football authorities that games can go ahead this weekend.

However, leaving the decision in the hands of governing bodies.

In a statement from the Cabinet Office titled ‘Guidance for the Period of National Mourning’, a section of it reads:

‘Major Events, Entertainment and Sports

There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.

“As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.

“They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.

“If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.

“As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands.’

There has been widespread media coverage of this Cabinet Office (Government) guidance above.

However, I also spotted this…

Alex Crook of Talksport – 9 September 2022:

‘Julian Knight, chair of the DCMS, has told Talksport, government advice is that no sporting events should take place this weekend or on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral. Confirms final decision is up to individual sporting bodies.’

So, still waiting to see what the likes of the Premier League and others will do in terms of whether or not to cancel / postpone sporting events.

However, if Talksport are to be believed / relied upon, whilst the written guidance that has been made available points to sporting authorities making up their own minds and going ahead with planned events if they want to. The reality is that the Government appears to be at the same time actually telling the Premier League and others that they should cancel…

