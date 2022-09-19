Opinion

Get behind and trust the best manager Newcastle United have had in years

Along with other Newcastle United fans, I have been left disappointed but hardly surprised, by the current injuries to Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Both of these lads are tremendous on their day but we are just not seeing enough of them.

Callum Wilson is a fine leader of our frontline and an instinctive natural goalscorer. The very fact that since joining from Bournemouth in the pre-season of 2020 for a fee of over £20m, he has only featured in approximately 50% of our games over the last 26 months, is a major concern.

Luckily, Eddie Howe and the powers that be, went out and signed Alexander Isak late in the transfer window.

Allan Saint-Maximin has at times been an enigma at Newcastle, but there is no doubt that on his day, he is one of the most exciting footballers we have had in years.

I believe that without ASM we would have been relegated under the Cabbage and a special mention should also be given here to Joe Willock, for his record goalscoring run near the close of the 2020/21 season.

We have missed both Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin over the last few games. It would be easy to say that the Palace and Bournemouth games would have been foregone conclusions if these two had have been available, but I wouldn’t go that far.

There is now real pressure on Wilson once he is fully fit, but the prospect of him leading the line with the fleet-footed Isak playing just behind, is mouthwatering to say the least.

I believe this is a massive season for ASM at St James’ Park, even a make or break one.

I hope he can come back into the side with all guns blazing as usual but with just that little bit more responsibility.

I didn’t see that draw with Bournemouth coming but that game has come and gone.

We have another 31 games left to play in the EPL and it is going to be a long season, after the recent / current disruption and then November’s World Cup thrown in.

There will be many games this season when Eddie Howe will have a more or less full complement to pick from and our squad will undoubtedly be strengthened once again in the January transfer window.

Dismiss any despondency lads and lasses and get behind and trust Eddie Howe, the best manager we have had in years.

I personally am looking forward to our Carabao Cup tie with Crystal Palace in November, as this is the first time in well over a decade that these games will be taken seriously by the coaching staff and owners.

In the meantime, cheer up and when it gets to October 7th, remember where you all were when the news of the takeover broke in 2021.

HTL

