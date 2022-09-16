News

Gary O’Neil prepares for challenge – Newcastle United will ask big questions of everyone

Gary O’Neil has been very complimentary about Newcastle United.

The caretaker Bournemouth boss looking forward to the challenge of Saturday’s game at St James’ Park.

Scott Parker led his team to a win over Villa on the opening day and then three defeats to Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool, conceding 16 goals and scoring none.

Picking up the reins after Parker’s sacking, Gary O’Neil overseeing a goalless draw with Wolves and then 3-2 win at Forest after trailing 2-0.

Like Newcastle United, Bournemouth having an ‘interesting’ and eventful start to their season…

Gary O’Neil looking ahead to Saturday, talking to the Bournemouth Echo:

“I am just fully focused.

“Literally, every minute of my day is taken up by how we go about Newcastle, since I heard that the Brighton game was off.

“My wife and kids will tell you, every minute of my day so far since that is Newcastle, with the laptop, or on the grass with the lads.

“Pure focus on how we go there (to St James’ Park), have an impact on the game and come away with a positive result again.

“I think Newcastle have a real athleticism about them, across the team and they can be very aggressive, very front foot.

“They press, they make it difficult for you.

“They’ve signed good players, they are well organised.

“I think they are just a real good outfit.

“I think they probably should have won the Palace game.

“The Manchester City game (3-3) was a strange one but a fantastic performance against a top side.

“They will have felt unlucky at Liverpool, probably.

“They are very physical, have got good pace, good legs, midfield, top line, they are a good side.

“So they will ask big questions of everyone that goes there, I’m sure.”

