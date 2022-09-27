News

Gareth Southgate commits to Nick Pope eight weeks ahead of World Cup kick-off

Some big calls for Gareth Southgate on Monday night.

Team selection yet again called into question, as somehow Harry Maguire once more kept his place.

With only one goal (a penalty) in the previous 495 minutes of football, Gareth Southgate was slightly less cautious than the usual unwatchable England you have become used to seeing.

They deserved to be leading but went behind on 52 minutes. Harry Maguire gifting the ball to Jamal Musiala on the edge of the box and then a terrible challenge gave away a clear penalty, Gundogan giving Nick Pope no chance.

Fifteen minutes later and Maguire ended up losing the ball high up the pitch and after lumbering back, he actually then got into the penalty area but then instead of going to close down Havertz, stood well off. The German striker’s shot giving Pope no chance as it curled past him and went in off the post.

With the Wembley crowd predictably booing and giving zero support (England matches absolutely need to regularly be played around the country) we then amazingly saw England suddenly looking really good. With nothing to lose, Gareth Southgate for once actually allowing his team to properly attack and three excellent goals in 12 minutes saw them somehow now 3-2 in front with seven minutes to play.

However…it was then Pope’s turn to blunder, failing to hold an average Gnabry shot from distance and Havertz left with a tap in, final score 3-3.

England had regularly got into problems at the back with poor passing and bad decision making, Nick Pope contributing to that with some poor and hurried distribution. The defence and Maguire in particular giving his minimal help.

There is no getting away from the fact that it was a bad mistake by Nick Pope and the fact it happened so late in the game (87th minute) ensures it attracts extra attention.

However, it has to be kept in context.

Playing for England, before Friday the Newcastle keeper had played eight times for his country, conceding one goal and England winning all eight matches.

On Friday against Italy, Pope had no chance with the winner and did everything else well. BBC Sport visitors ranking only Jude Bellingham as playing better than Nick Pope in that 1-0 defeat to Italy.

With Pickford currently out injured, Gareth Southgate has committed to Nick Pope now as England’s number two and clearly set to play if Pickford isn’t available in Qatar. By playing him in both these final two warm up games, Southgate putting faith in the Newcastle keeper.

Nick Pope has been excellent for Newcastle this season and for England in his previous nine appearances.

This one blunder won’t be now changing Gareth Southgate’s mind.

Kieran Trippier remained on the bench all night, Newcastle fans happy with no chance then of adding to the injury issues at NUFC.

Gareth Southgate asked about Nick Pope after the match:

“It is an error, and of course he’s going to be down.

“But the team has to be together and we have done that all week.

“Tonight, in the end, a couple of errors have cost us the goals, but I’ll focus on the fact they played with tremendous spirit and showed a belief that we haven’t shown in the last few games. I thought the crowd saw that and rose to that.”

Full schedule for Newcastle United internationals this month:

Wednesday 21 September

Scotland 3 Ukraine 0

Ryan Fraser coming on with 14 minutes to go and Scotland leading 1-0, within 11 minutes it was 3-0 as fellow sub Lyndon Dykes scored twice, both assists from the Newcastle winger.

Thursday 22 September

Australia 1 New Zealand 0

Chris Wood and New Zealand missed out at the final stage, defeated in a June play-off against Costa Rica for a place in the Qatar World Cup finals.

Now in a double header friendly against Australia (who are going to Qatar), Chris Wood played the first 71 minutes in this 1-0 defeat. Teenage striker Garang Kuol who was recently claimed to be set to sign for Newcastle, remained an unused substitute in his first call up to the national senior squad.

Northern Ireland Under 21s 1 v Scotland Under 21s 3

A comfortable win for the Scotland Under 21s but doing it without Elliot Anderson, the Newcastle teenager pulling out of the squad due to an unspecified injury.

Friday 23 September

Italy 1 England 0

A shocker of a game where very little happened, Nick Pope playing the full 90 minutes as he picked up his ninth international cap, no chance with the winner which was only the second goal the Newcastle keeper has conceded during these nine appearances for England. Pope did ok overall and was one of very few England players to come out of the game with any credit, BBC Sport website visitors ranking only Jude Bellingham ahead of Nick Pope when asked to give their England match ratings.

Brazil 3 Ghana 0

An easy 3-0 win for Brazil and Bruno Guimaraes named on the bench but not used. So no idea for sure either way as to the Newcastle midfielder’s fitness, Bruno having had to sit out group training earlier in the week with a thigh problem.

Paraguay 1 UAE 0

Miguel Almiron playing the full 90 minutes as Paraguay dominated in this friendly win in Vienna, needing an 85th minute Balbuena goal to get the victory.

Saturday 24 September

Scotland 2 Republic of Ireland 1

For a second game in a row, Ryan Fraser impressed off the bench. Egan giving Ireland a first half lead before Hendry equalised shortly after the break. Introduced then on 59 minutes, the Newcastle player looking a real threat with his pace and the visiting keeper producing a smart save from a Fraser shot. Scotland eventually completing the turnaround with Christie scoring an 82nd minute penalty. Scotland only need to avoid defeat away (neutral ground) against Ukraine on Wednesday to ensure promotion from their Nations League group

Serbia 4 Sweden 1

Alexander Isak forced to withdraw from the Sweden squad due to injury and it was former NUFC striker Mitro who took the honours…and the match ball. The Serbian forward scoring a first half hat-trick.

Northern Ireland 2 v Kosovo 1

Good to see Jamal Lewis getting some action, starting at left-back and having a decent game.

A goal down at half-time, the Newcastle defender subbed on 77 minutes and one of a number of changes as Northern Ireland desperately looked for a way back into the game. A great late fightback seeing Whyte equalising on 82 minutes and Magennis grabbing a dramatic late winner a couple of minutes into added time.

Spain 1 Switzerland 2

Fabian Schar once again named on the bench, his last start for Switzerland before Eddie Howe took charge of his first game at Newcastle. Akanji giving the Swiss a first half lead and then Alba equalising on 55 minutes, only for Embolo to grab the winner for Switzerland three minutes later.

Sunday 25 September

New Zealand 0 Australia 2

A 4am (UK time) kick-off on Sunday, Duke and Cummings with second half goals to secure the win for Australia but anxious times for Eddie Howe, as Chris Wood becomes the latest NUFC injury concern. The striker forced off on 32 minutes after a heavy challenge.

Monday 26 September

England 3 Germany 3

Kieran Trippier remained on the bench all night but Nick Pope got a second start in this final England get together before the World Cup.

The defending in front of the Newcastle keeper was a shocker and two Harry Maguire blunders handed Germany a 2-0 lead. A Gundogan penalty and Havertz allowed a free shot that went in off the post, gave Pope no chance.

England were regularly getting into problems at the back with poor passing and bad decision making, Nick Pope contributing to that with some poor and hurried distribution. After England pulled it back to lead 3-2 with three goals in 12 minutes, it was then Pope’s turn to blunder, failing to hold an average Gnabry shot from distance and Havertz left with a tap in.

Tuesday 27 September

Brazil v Tunisia (Bruno Guimaraes) Friendly (Neutral venue – Paris, France)

Paraguay v Morocco (Miguel Almiron) Friendly (Neutral venue – Seville, Spain)

Sweden v Slovenia (Alexander Isak) Nations League

Greece v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Switzerland v Czech Republic (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Wednesday 28 September

Ukraine v Scotland (Ryan Fraser) Nations League (Neutral venue – Krakow, Poland)

