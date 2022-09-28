Transfer Market

Garang Kuol will now travel to Newcastle United to sign deal after agreement in principle reached

Sky Sports have revealed that after agreement in principle reached with Central Coast Mariners, Garang Kuol will now travel to Tyneside / Newcastle United to take his medical and sort personal terms.

With the exciting teenage striker then signing his NUFC deal.

Sky Sports say that then when the January transfer window opens, Garang Kuol will then be officially registered as a Newcastle United player.

The broadcaster stating that part of the plan will then see Garang Kuol initially go straight out on loan to a club on the continent, with Sky Sports saying a number of European clubs have already declared their interest in taking the 18 year old on loan in the new year.

On Tuesday, Keith Downie (who covers Newcastle United for Sky Sports) said that his information was that Newcastle were now close to finalising a deal to signing Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners.

So hopefully this deal is now actually going to be signed off very soon.

It was two weeks ago, when beIN Sports in Australia first reported an exclusive, saying they had been told that Newcastle have agreed the outline of a deal with Central Coast Mariners and personal terms with the 5ft 9 tall striker. They stated that an outline four year deal had been agreed and initial wages of £25,000 a week for Garang Kuol, with just final touches and the contract needing to be signed.

Garang Kuol is seen as one of the most exciting young prospects playing in Australia. The teenager has scored four goals in just 189 minutes of A-League action in brief sub appearances and has been making plenty headlines down under.

The Bein Sports (Australia) report said that they have been told that Garang Kuol will stay with Central Coast Mariners until January, then officially become a Newcastle United player.

On Sunday, his debut for Australia saw Garang Kuol instantly shine and his twenty minute appearance topped off when he opened up the New Zealand defence for the penalty that confirmed the (2-0) win for the Aussies.

This acceleration into international football is set to help Garang Kuol satisfy those work permit requirements and complete the move to Newcastle United, every chance now that the teenager will make the Australia squad for the World Cup finals in Qatar. The Aussies are in a group with France, Denmark and Tunisia. With FIFA increasing the size of squads from 23 to 26 players for this World Cup, it makes it easier to include the odd wildcard / young player such as Kuol.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez hailed Kuol as an ‘unbelievable’ talent after having watched him turn out for The A-League All Stars against Barcelona earlier this year. The game in May saw Barca win 3-2 but Garang Kuol was a real handful, hitting the post and bringing out a number of saves from the opposition keeper.

The Bein Sports (Australia) report said that there is a buyout clause in his contract with the initial fee said to be not particularly big, but that Central Coast Mariners will also get ‘impressive add-ons and share of any future transfer fees’.

The new Newcastle United set-up have already been very busy in signing up a lot of young talent for the future, as well as the more headline making senior signings. The likes of Charlie McArthur, Jordan Hackett, Jude Smith and Alex Murphy all added in recent months to the Under 21 NUFC strength.

