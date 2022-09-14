News

Fulham issue warning to Newcastle United fans – Should be a health warning!

Fulham have issued an official warning ahead of the Newcastle United match on Saturday 1 October.

The warning on Wednesday accompanies an announcement that a bonus 700 extra tickets are now on sale for the game.

However…these are only on sale to Fulham fans.

With Fulham declaring…’Bookings made by supporters who live in Newcastle (and local areas) who do not hold a booking history with Fulham FC will be cancelled as this match is on General Sale to home supporters only.’

Well, it doesn’t exactly take a genius to work out how to buy (and keep hold of) a ticket for this game, if you are a Newcastle fan. Simply ask a friend or family member who lives elsewhere in the country, to use their address instead to buy one.

However, in reality, I think it should be a health warning that Fulham are issuing to Newcastle United fans, as these 700 tickets have gone on sale for £90 (NINETY!) each, though ‘only’ £60 for kids.

The tickets are in the upper tier of their new Riverside Stand which is currently under construction. These newly released seats will mean a potential crowd of over 25,000, though it will be a 30,000 or so capacity when completed.

The official NUFC allocation was 2,300 and they are still currently on sale to Newcastle fans who have 130+ loyalty points. These tickets are £30 each and less for concessions, with the Premier League price cap in operation for all away tickets, not able to be sold for more than £30.

The ‘neutral’ section is no more at Craven Cottage, the development work having stopped that. This was an area where anybody could buy tickets and for well supported away teams, became basically just an extension of the away end.

Fulham official announcement – 14 September 2022:

‘Supporters are advised that seats in the upper tier of the new Riverside Stand are now available to purchase for our next home match against Newcastle United.

Following the postponement of Fulham v Chelsea, the upper tier of the new Riverside Stand will now become available for fans to experience for the first time when Newcastle United visit Craven Cottage on Saturday 1st October (KO 3pm).

Just over 700 seats are now on sale for this fixture across blocks R11 and R12, priced at £90 for adults, and £60 for juniors.

Supporters are reminded that all fans sat in The Riverside share the concourse and boardwalk on Level 0 (ground floor), where all available food and drink offerings and toilet facilities are located, and that access to the upper tier is by stair-only.

Tickets for this fixture are now on General Sale*.

To secure your seats, visit tickets.fulhamfc.com, call the Fulham FC Ticket Office on 0203 871 0810 (Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm) or visit the Fulham Ticket Office in person (open Mon-Fri 9:30am-4:30pm).

*Please note, all ticket bookings will be monitored and any bookings made by supporters who live in Newcastle (and local areas) who do not hold a booking history with Fulham FC will be cancelled as this match is on General Sale to home supporters only.’

