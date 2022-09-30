News

Fulham boss points to power on and off the pitch that Newcastle United have

Marco Silva is impressed by what is happening at Newcastle United.

The Fulham boss praising the job that Eddie Howe has done so far.

Marco Silva also keen to point out the disparity (as he sees it) between what Newcastle United and Fulham can do in the transfer market.

In the summer, the biggest signing for Fulham was £18m for Palinha.

Whilst the previous (promotion) season it was the £13m paid for Harry Wilson.

By the way, neither of these players will be available tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in the summer, Newcastle’s top buy was Alexander Isak for £59m plus £4m potential add-ons.

Whilst last season, in January £35m plus £6.65m of potential future add-ons was paid for Bruno Guimaraes by NUFC.

Isak misses on Saturday but here’s hoping that with Bruno back fit, he can lead Newcastle to their second Premier League win of the season.

Marco Silva talking ahead of Saturday’s match against Newcastle United:

“Eddie Howe made a huge, huge impact last season on Newcastle, the way they finished, when they showed the quality.

“They are really well managed by Eddie, I think he’s doing a very, very good job.

“But we are at home.

“Against all the teams in this competition we are full of motivation to match them. At home we are really strong.

“It will be tough for us but will it be tough for them, I’m 100 per cent sure.

“I think the Cottage can play a key role in tomorrow’s match again and, of course, we are confident.

“There are some things that we have to improve, definitely, but Eddie and Newcastle know that it will be tough for them as well.

“Of course they just won one game but they only lost one as well.

“They have ensured that they are really tough to beat.

“It’s a team that is really dangerous when it’s an open game, with some really nice players in the attack line.

“One-v-one they are really strong as well and they have three midfielders with capacity on the ball.

“They are a physical team, they are really strong in this respect as well, and I think it will be a good game and both teams will want to win.

“The last January market made a big impact on their squad.

“Top, top quality they signed.

“I think Bruno Guimaraes is probably one of the best examples, I think he is a top, top, top quality player.

“And they did it again last (summer) window, they have this capacity, they have this power.

“They signed a striker (Alexander Isak).

“We signed 11 players and didn’t get close to the price they paid for that striker.

“That shows the power they have, the quality there.”

