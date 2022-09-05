News

Former top referee rules on controversial Newcastle v Crystal Palace incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Newcastle v Crystal Palace match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at a key incident, when the ball did end up in the back of the net but it was (eventually) disallowed.

The incident:

Early in the second half, a diagonal Kieran Trippier ball towards the left side of the six yard box is headed back across goal by Sven Botman, that header striking Palace defender Mitchell and deflecting into the net. Just a split second before that happens, Willock crashes into Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

Referee Michael Salisbury gives the goal but then VAR official Lee Mason tells him to go and look at a replay on his pitchside monitor. The goal then disallowed for a Willock ‘foul’ on the keeper.

Dermot Gallagher and Stephen Warnock talking to Sky Sports:

Dermot Gallagher:

“I think when the VAR (Lee Mason) has looked at it, this is what he has focused on and he has seen Willock going into Guaita.

“If you take that in isolation (Willock colliding with Guaita), that’s a foul, no doubt about it, the goalkeeper is going to clear the ball.

“I think he has has focused on that and thought foul.

“What he hasn’t done, if we wind it (the incident) back and look here (Mitchell challenge / push on Willock), that is where the foul occurs….and because he (Lee Mason) doesn’t focus on that (they get it wrong).

“Now it raises all kinds of issues.

“Referees are all about options and I think the best referees don’t close their options.

“He (Michael Salisbury) has three options.

“He can either give a goal, which I think is very risky, because the ball isn’t in the net when Willock collides with the goalkeeper. So I think he can’t do that.

“He can either give a penalty, which I think it is, because I think it is a foul (Mitchell on Willock), he is on safe ground, or he can take the option he did, which I think is the worst option (and disallow the goal but not give a penalty).

“But I think that option was arisen at because he (referee Michael Salisbury) was driven (by VAR official Lee Mason) down a very narrow path of viewing that incident, rather than the whole scene.”

Stephen Warnock:

“I think the big question is, how have they missed the push?

“How many people watch the game and even the commentary team are saying there is a clear push by Mitchell on Willock…and they have seen that straight away.

“How can VAR (Lee Mason) not see that situation? That is what is baffling to me.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 3 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 48% (50%) Newcastle 52% (50%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 23 (7) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 9 (4) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Crystal Palace 5 (1) Newcastle 13 (6)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 79), Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Fraser (Anderson 70), Isak (Wood 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

