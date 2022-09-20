News

Former top referee rules on controversial Newcastle v Bournemouth incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Newcastle v Bournemouth match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at a key incident only a few minutes after Bournemouth had taken a shock lead.

The incident:

A superb ball from Fabian Schar putting Kieran Trippier in behind the visiting defence.

His low right footed cross blocked by Jefferson Lerma and the ball going out for a corner.

However, whilst the rest of the Newcastle players were seemingly happy to prepare for the corner, Kieran Trippier instead claiming a penalty for handball.

Eventually the VAR official asking on the pitch referee Craig Pawson to go and look at the pitchside monitor, with a penalty awarded after he watched the replays.

Alexander Isak scoring from the spot.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports:

Presenter:

“For you a right decision?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“(Yes) and I also think a VAR decision, because if you see the referee’s position, he has no idea where that ball has hit (Lerma). Whether it has hit his knee, hit his thigh…but his arms are out.

“We know the rule, we have seen it this year, the minute your arms out…

“If it hit the front arm, I can understand it not being given, because it is in front of his body.

“But it doesn’t hit that arm, it hits the hand that is out.

“It is about consistency and we have seen it (often).

“If the arms are out, if they are above the shoulder, they get penalised.

“It’s a penalty.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Saturday 17 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 67 (Pen)

Bournemouth:

Billing 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 27% (32%) Newcastle 73% (68%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 10 (3) Newcastle 20 (6)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 52,238 (Bournemouth – Not many)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno (Longstaff 72), Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Wood 89), Fraser (Murphy 71), Isak

Unused Subs:

Karius, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

